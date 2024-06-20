20 Questions with 'The Beauty of Tribulation' J.A. Cox









Cox is a husband, father and disabled veteran. He is passionate about Jesus Christ and has a desire to allow God to use his writing to bring glory to his name and reach others for him. His other passions lie in: 1) Empowering people by teaching about things that he is knowledgeable in in a simple and fun as well as interesting manner. 2)Inspiring others that they may realize how the true potential to overcome their perceived dilemma lies right between their ears and how they allow it to manipulate what their eyes behold. 3) Helping people to realize that being healthy truly begins with realizing how important it is for them to be intimately acquainted with their own body in order for others to help them resolve its maladies that beset it. Along with those, he enjoys entertaining with fiction based on the concept that fact is stranger than fiction and then stretching it just a tad to create some memorable page turning moments that you will likely recall for some time to come. You can visit his website at https://jacoxbtih.com.

It's time to play 20 Questions! Today's guest is J.A. Cox, author of the Christian nonfiction, The Beauty of Tribulation.Tribulation is the most abundant commodity that everyone is looking to sell but no one is willing to buy. It is an experience so common to mankind that it transcends social, cultural and language barriers. It requires no introduction or explanation.

We commonly associate the following with it:

1. Suffering.

2. Adversity.

3. Trial.

4. Pain.

5. Temptation.

6. Infirmity.

It is safe to assume that the general perception of tribulation is not positive, and we desire to avoid it as much as possible. This places a Christian in a precarious position.

This is the case when we consider what God's word exhorts:

1. To count it all joy, James 1:2,3.

2. To greatly rejoice in it, 1 Peter 1:6.

3. To not think of it as strange, 1 Peter 4:12.

4. That we glory in it, Romans 5:3.

5. Paul expressed exceeding joy in it, 2 Corinthians 7:4.

6. We must experience much to enter God's kingdom, Acts 14:22.

In regard to such maybe you have thought the following:

1. Okay Paul, I know you were a great man of God and had endured much hardship but I'm having a difficult time finding joy in this.

2. Is there something wrong with me if I have no joy in suffering?

3. Why must we go through tribulation?

4. Why does God allow us to suffer?

5. Do we experience tribulation as a form of punishment?

6. Does tribulation mean that God has forsaken me?

I realize that these are thoughts believers scatter from as roaches do from the light. This is done out of a fear that entertaining such could give authority to them as well as make it a reality. While there is truth in that line of thought, the realization of that reality is on a conditional basis. In other words, those thoughts would not manifest without effort being put into making them so or a lack of effort to bring them about. There is also an equivalent level of danger in believing that a Christian is above such lines of thinking. It is also devastating to deny their reality. Those types of thoughts are a natural and unavoidable occurrence generated from our unconverted body. Also, another truth needs to be realized, your tribulation is not being orchestrated by God.

1. Are you a morning writer or a night writer?

Answer: It can vary depending on what is going on and on my mood.

Answer: I outline my scenes but am more of a pantster at heart.

3. Which comes first – plot or character?

Answer: My characters generally come first. To be more specific a scene will come to mind with the character reacting to a situation and then the plot is born. For all the stories I have written in my youth to my current work in progress that is the general progression for me as far as fiction is concerned.

4. Noise or quiet when working on your manuscript?

Answer: Sometimes I don’t mind listening to music but at times prefer silence.

5. Favorite TV show?

Answer: One of my favorite shows is Garfield and Friends.

6. Favorite type of music?

Answer: Truthfully, I prefer silence. Music is more of a mood thing with me.

7. Favorite craft besides writing?

Answer: I suppose it would be teaching.

8. Do you play a musical instrument?

Answer: No, I do not play any musical instruments.

9. Single or married?

Answer: I am married to my wonderful Puerto Rican wife of 21 years.

10. Children or no?

Answer: I am the proud father of 6 wonderful, creative and intelligent children, 4 girls and 2 boys.

11. Pets?

Answer: My oldest daughter has 3 pet rats.

12. Favorite place to write?

Answer: I enjoy writing at my computer at the desk in my room.

13. Favorite restaurant?

Answer: I don’t have a favorite restaurant as I like to try different places but I favor BBQ.

14. Do you work outside the home?

Answer: No, I do not.

15. What was the name of the last movie you saw?

Answer: Maya the Bee 3.

16. Favorite outdoor activity?

Answer: My favorite outdoor activity is rollerblading.

17. Pet peeve?

Answer: A great pet peeve of mine is realizing that the problem lies with me when I am struggling to accomplish something.

18. Your goal in life?

Answer: My ultimate goal in life is doing my best to allow God to use me to bring glory to his name regardless of how many times I think I may know what that looks like.

19. Your most exciting moment?

Answer: This is a difficult question to answer as I believe I have yet to experience my most exciting moment.

20. The love of your life?

Answer: Jesus, my wonderful wife and my adorable children.



