Book Video Trailer: Is Truth Stranger Than Fiction? by JB Miller #mystery #booktrailer
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, IS TRUTH STRANGER THAN FICTION by JB Miller!
Inside the Book
Title: Is Truth Stranger Than Fiction? You Decide...
Author: JB Miller
Publication Date: April 3, 2024
Pages: 145
Genre: Mystery
In Is Truth Stranger than Fiction . . . You Decide, J.B. Miller takes readers on a captivating journey through the world of storytelling. The three stories in volume one explore the fascinating intersection of fact and fiction.
With her trademark wit, Miller poses thought-provoking questions about the nature of reality, the power of imagination, and the enduring appeal of a well-told tale.
Each story is a mystery for the reader to decide. Is it truth or is it fiction?
Hint: There is truth in every story.
Challenge: If you can figure out how the stories connect you can be acknowledged in volume two for being spot on.
Email miller.jody@icloud.com to enter your answers and your name. By doing so, and if you are correct, you agree to have your name mentioned in volume 2.
Whether you’re a fan of literature, film, or simply mysteries of human experience, this book is sure to enlighten and entertain. A must-read for anyone who has ever wondered where the boundaries of truth and fiction truly lie.
Buy Links:
Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/yfj5yk5j
Book’s Website: http://www.truth-or-fiction.com
· ┈┈┈┈┈┈ · ꕥ · ┈┈┈┈┈┈ ·
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment