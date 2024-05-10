📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Better Safe Than Sorry' Mike Martin | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #writing #horror





Today we welcome Mike Martin to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Mike is the author of the new mystery novel, Better Safe Than Sorry. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!

Mike Martin was born in St. John’s, NL on the east coast of Canada and now lives and works in Ottawa, Ontario. He is a long-time freelance writer and his articles and essays have appeared in newspapers, magazines and online across Canada as well as in the United States and New Zealand. He is the award-winning author of the best-selling Sgt. Windflower Mystery series, set in beautiful Grand Bank. There are now 14 books in this light mystery series with the publication of Better Safe Than Sorry. Mike is Past Chair of the Board of Crime Writers of Canada, a national organization promoting Canadian crime and mystery writers and a member of the Newfoundland Writers’ Guild and Capital Crime Writers. His latest book is the mystery, Better Late Than Never. Author Links Website | Facebook | X (Twitter)







On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

The Sgt. Windflower Mysteries are different because they are more about the people and relationships and food and family than crime and mystery. I think they’re more fun!

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

Grand Bank, Newfoundland on the easternmost tip of Canada. And yes, many times, including the month of August every year.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

Communications consultant

What is your next project?

Book 15 in the Sgt. Windflower Mystery Series

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

Sgt. Windflower is who I would like to be when I grow up. Kinder and more gentle.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

Long

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

Death of a character. Too hard on me and the readers