📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Luna's Veil' Wes Verde | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #writing #horror





Today we welcome Wes Verde to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Wes is the author of the new horror novel, Luna's Veil. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!





Wes Verde is an engineer by trade, a busybody by habit, and a lifelong Jersey boy. A fan of nature, he spends as much time outside as possible. His latest book is the horror/action novel, Luna’s Veil. Author Links Website | X (Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube







On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

It’s about New Jersey… in part. My home state has an extensive history of exploding factories, criminals (some of questionable guilt, but many others certainly so), a strange series of ocean attacks that once inspired a young Peter Benchley, and was the setting for untold shenanigans of the Prohibition era. Luna’s Veil somewhat deviates from my previous books in the historical facts department – being more about eldritch monsters and less about two-legged ones - but there’s a reason our hometown cryptid, the Jersey Devil, has chosen to make NJ home.

If you ever watched Boardwalk Empire or Peaky Blinders and thought, “Golly, I kinda wish a flippered monster would climb onto the boat right now,” then, Friend, you are in luck.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

As a challenge – as well as personal interest – my books are set almost exclusively in New Jersey, my home state. This went hand in glove with my Words and Coffee podcast where I discuss interesting local history – mostly from during the Interwar Period / Prohibition era, but with a few deviations here and there.

Where Jalopy and The Safe Game were centered more on the cars of the early 20th century, Luna’s Veil ventures fully into the life aquatic. I recently read that something like 2,000 moonshine stills were raided in New Jersey during the 14 years of Prohibition. They had popped up to meet the demand of places like New York and Philadelphia and the easiest way to get around the law – it turned out – was to stay on the water.

But yes, except for the ones I’ve explicitly made up, I’ve been to just about every location I write about.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

Until such time as writing keeps the lights on, yes.

I am fortunate, in that I have been able to monetize my natural inclinations toward gear-headness through applications of math and history. Though, we don’t call it “history” in the trade, it’s always something more banal like “past performance” or “data” or the like. (I’m an engineer)

How long have you been writing?

Forever-ish? The first notes for Jalopy I started in 2019, but I’ve been telling stories in one form or another since before I could write the words. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1994, I tried my hand at a Goosebumps-style short story. In middle school, I was all about zombie action thrillers, which I printed at home, stapled together, and distributed at school.



What is your next project?

Greystone Insane Asylum has long been a fascination of mine. One of the original Kirkbride buildings, which is sadly no longer with us – a figurative and perhaps even a literal crime – it was abandoned and well into its “urban exploration” phase by the time I got my driver’s license (as a wholly unrelated matter, the statute of limitations has expired on misdemeanor trespassing).

For my next book, I’m looking forward to showcasing the old girl in the 1920s, when she was in her prime. Far from a horror movie setting, on the contrary Greystone was committed to care for the mentally ill. There was an emphasis on exposure to fresh air and nature, and the patients were encouraged to learn skills and keep busy. Of course, that’s not to say it was perfect… some of the worst parts of Greystone’s later reputation were simply the result of overcrowding, but that’s a whole other story.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

If it was a road, it would be the Garden State Parkway… in Shore traffic.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

Basically the entire second half. You see, Luna’s Veil was supposed to be an entirely different book until I realized the first act needed way more development and it was getting too long in tooth. Shortly thereafter, I made the call to turn it into Part 1 of a series.

The good news is that I didn’t cut it exactly, but it will be rolled into Part 2: bigger monsters and bigger boats.

On rituals:

Where do you write?

At my desk in my bedroom.

Do you write every day?

No, I do not write every day.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I have not written any of Mastering Your Scenes on paper but I have for other books.

Fun stuff:

Favorite dessert?

Pumpkin pie and donuts.

Any hobbies?

Rollerblading is an all time favorite hobby of mine.

What advice would you give to a first-time writer?

Never give up and don’t try to measure up to your favorite authors. Learn to be comfortable in your own voice, it is a good thing that your work does not mirror theirs the way that you want it to.