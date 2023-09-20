📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Flying Barons of Negriponte' James Calbraith | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview









Today we welcome James Calbraith to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! James is the author of the new historical fantasy, The Flying Barons of Negriponte. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!





James Calbraith is a Poland-born Scottish writer of history-adjacent novels, coffee drinker, Steely Dan fan and avid traveller. Growing up in communist Poland on a diet of powdered milk, “Lord of the Rings” and soviet science-fiction, he had his first story published at the ripe age of eight. After years of bouncing around Polish universities, he moved to London in 2007 and started writing in English. Now lives in Edinburgh, hoping for an independent Scotland. His debut historical fantasy novel, “The Shadow of Black Wings“, has reached Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award semi-finals in 2012. “The Year of the Dragon” saga sold over 30,000 copies worldwide. His new historical fiction saga, “The Song of Ash” has been on top of Amazon’s Bestseller lists in UK for months. Connect with James: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Goodreads | Bookbub | Wattpad | Quora







On writing:

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

It's set in Greece, the island of Euboea near Athens - and yes, I traveled there last summer for research, it's a beautiful, mysterious place.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

I recently started working for Edinburgh Bus Tours! Not the job I studied for - that was History - or have most experience - writing databases - but it's the most fun of all.

How long have you been writing?

I was writing stories since high school, and started writing full time novels in 2008

What is your next project?

The sequel to the Flying Barons - The Sky Pirates of Morea

How are you similar to your main character?



I guess - I love freedom, and pursuit of knowledge. Ikaria has my taste in food - and my fondness for the cool winds of the Mediterranean

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

I self-publish - and by now, I have everything set up so that the time from finishing manuscript to release is only a few weeks.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

I wanted to put even more explanation of alchemical technology - I have full schemes and blueprints in my notes! - but I didn't want the novel to turn into a ship-building manual

On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

Breadsticks - grissini or pretzel sticks. I can devour an infinite amount of them in one sitting.

Where do you write?

In my flat in Edinburgh, or in the motorhome while travelling

Do you write every day?

I certainly try to!

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

No - I embraced technology early on, as soon as I got a computer with a wordprocessor - an Amiga 600 back in the 90s - I never looked back. I only use paper to draw maps.

Fun stuff: