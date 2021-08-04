📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Hollywood Underworld' Lindy S. Hudis | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #crimethriller

Today we welcome Lindy S. Hudis to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Lindy is the author of the new crime thriller, Hollywood Underworld. This interview is part of her Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!



Lindy S. Hudis is an award winning filmmaker, author and actress. Lindy is a graduate of New York University, where she studied drama at Tisch School of the Arts. She also performed in a number of Off-Off Broadway theater productions while living in New York City. She is the author of several titles, including her romance suspense novel, Weekends, her "Hollywood" story City of Toys, and her crime novel, Crashers. Her latest release, "Hollywood Underworld – A Hollywood Series" is the first installment of a crime, mystery series. In addition, she has written several erotic short stories, including "The S&M Club", "The Backstage Pass", "Guitar God", "The Guitarist", and "The Mile High Club". Her short film "The Lesson", which she wrote, produced and directed, has won numerous awards, including 'Best Short Film' at the Paris International Film Festival, The Beverly Hills Arthouse Film Festival and the San Fransisco International Film Festival. She is also an actress, having appeared in the indie film Expressionism, the television daytime drama "Sunset Beach", also "Married with Children" , "Beverly Hills 90210" and the feature film "Indecent Proposal" . She and her husband, Hollywood stuntman Stephen Hudis, have formed their own production company called Impact Motion Pictures, and have several projects and screenplays in development. She lives in California with her husband and two children.







Thanks for stopping by Lindy. Can we begin by having you tell us how you got started in the writing world?

Lindy: I have always loved reading and have always had a huge book collection. I still do! I remember very well back int school h having read all the Judy Blume books (one of my first inspirations to be a writer) then moving on to Stephen King, Jackie Collins and many others. One day, while pregnant with my daughter, I was sitting at home, alone, and bored so I decided to start writing. I just wrote pages and pages to have something to do. The next thing I knew, I have about two hundred pages! My Father-In-law is the Late, Great English writer Norman Hudis. I showed him my pages to get his professional opinion and he told me I “had potential”. That was enough for me to give writing a go! So, I just went for it, and I have never looked back.

Before that, you were/still are? an actress. Can you give us a little background into that?

Lindy: I studied drama and creative writing while I was at New York University/Tisch School of the Arts. I have always had a bit of a flair for the dramatic. I did mostly theater and Off-Off-Broadway productions while living in NYC then I came out here to Los Angeles to seek film and commercial work. An acting background is very helpful when developing my characters, as my stories are very character driven. I do tend to get a bit emotionally invested in my characters, but I guess that comes with the territory.

Did you want to be an actress when you were a child?

Lindy: Oh, it’s so funny. As a child I loved Laugh-In and especially Lily Tomlin’s “Ringie Dingie” character. I was bitten by the acting bug at a very young age and got involved with the Children’s Theater group in my town. I just love creative arts. My parents took me to see the Tom Sawyer musical movie with the amazing Jodie Foster as Becky Thatcher. She was, and is, my acting idol. She had two Oscars because she could do nothing wrong.

Tell us about your day-to-day life. Do you work outside the home besides acting?

Lindy: My days start early, 5:00 am usually. As an animal lover, I have many pets. They all want breakfast, need to potty and tend to jump on me in the wee hours. My daughter is in summer school and plans to attend film school in the fall. My son practices his drums, and my husband practices his music. We have an artistic family all the way around. I start with a cup of coffee in the morning and a glass of wine in the evening. I also try to get some writing done. I am putting the finishing touches on a horror screenplay that my hubby and I wrote last year.

Do you believe your background in acting helped you write your latest book, Hollywood Underworld?

Lindy: Absolutely, in an artistic sense and regarding life experience as well. HOLLYWOOD UNDERWORLD is the first in a series about Tinseltown and the many lives of the people who live and work there. It’s a crime fiction story. If it were a film, it would be considered Film Noir. It’s about a courageous single mom and personal manager who gets help from a very handsome crime boss to find a missing actor client of hers. The inspiration came from my years as an actress in Hollywood back in the 90’s. It was a different world then, before the internet, so a young actress could easily find herself in many precarious situations, and I did! I wanted to take the reader on an adventure through the dark and seedy underworld of this magical, glittering place. So many people who love movies (myself included) have no idea of what goes on behind the scenes. Harvey Weinstein is just the tip of the iceberg. I never met him (Thank God) but I men plenty of others.

What would you like to do that you haven't done before regarding anything this world has to offer?

Lindy: I have always wanted to attend the Cannes Film Festival. I have friends that go every year, and they post their pictures on social media. I must admit, I am jealous. So, I will stick to local film festivals in the Hollywood area. Other than that, I have pretty much done what I have set out to do.

If you had a superpower, what would that be?

Lindy: To be able to fly, although I might get air sick. I have always been intrigued by the phenomenon of telekinesis (“Carrie” by Stephen King is one of my favorites, the film and the book). However, that may seem to be a curse more than a blessing.

Who is your hero?

Lindy: Myself. I am a childhood trauma survivor and have been on an amazingly difficult healing journey. It has taken me decades to develop self-help and self-love to get to where I am today. I wanted to heal and be the mother to my children that I didn’t have. It takes time, but it’s so worth it.

Lastly, do you feel you have accomplished most things you wanted to accomplish?

Lindy: I’m still working on it, lol. My husband and I have several screenplays that we have written. We have several different genres such as action, thriller, horror, drama and even a comedy. We got very lucky as we entered our screenplay, CRASHERS (also my book) into the Sherman Oaks Screenplay Competition. The screenplay was an official selection and, although it didn’t win, we got great literary representation out of the contacts we made. CRASHERS is currently in development with Face 2 Face Productions, as our manager is also a producer. I am still very ambitious and have never given up on my Hollywood Dream!