📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Is Truth Stranger Than Fiction? You Decide...' JB Miller | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #Mystery









Today we welcome JB Miller to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! JB is the author of the new mystery, Is Truth Stranger Than Fiction? You Decide.... This interview is part of her Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!









JB Miller is a best-selling author of many books of fiction and non-fiction. Miller has a background in television, is a TEDx speaker, top podcast host and writer of numerous articles and blogs. She resides in Oregon and California. The MISOGI Method From Drift to Shift Hired! No Time for Love The Perfect Gift The BIG Little Book of Happiness The BIG Little Book of Work Happiness Psyche (coming soon) Nike (coming soon) Victory (coming soon) Praise for J. B. Miller’s work “Miller is a master storyteller, weaving together complex characters and compelling plot lines with ease.” – NY Book Reviewer “Miller’s writing is intelligent, engaging, and always thought-provoking.” – Online Book Review J.B. Miller is an accomplished author, TEDx speaker, thought leader, podcast host, and founder of Reel Media Agency. Contact her at: miller.jody@icloud.com Visit JB Miller on the web: Website: www.truth-or-fiction.com and www.jodybmiller.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JBMillerAuthor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JodyBMillerAuthor



There are many books out there. What makes yours different?

My book stands out because it doesn't just tell a story; it takes you on a journey through human emotions, questions reality, and compels readers to reflect on their own lives. It's a unique blend of compelling fiction and relatable truths that captivate the imagination. And there is a reader challenge to connect the stories. If they can, they will be acknowledged in Volume 2.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

The book is set in different locations depending on the story (NY, New Jersey, California, Hawaii), and yes, I have been there. The essence of the places truly permeates the stories, providing readers with a vivid sense of immersion.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

Apart from writing, I engage in directing and producing television shows, public speaking, sharing insights and experiences to inspire others.

How long have you been writing?

I've been writing since fifth grade, constantly honing my craft and striving to bring stories to life that resonate deeply with readers.

What is your next project?

I'm currently working on a mystical trilogy that I am speaking with a major entertainment company about. My goal is to have each booked turned into a movie, ride, and merchandise that delights audiences of all ages. It's another exciting journey that I can't wait to share with readers.

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

I see fragments of myself in each of my lead character's resilience and curiosity, but the character's journey in each story is similar and different from my own, and that's what makes writing so interesting.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

It was a journey filled with challenges, resilience, and the rewarding feeling of seeing hard work pay off.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

There was a subplot involving a tangent that was exciting and added layers to the narrative but had to be trimmed for the sake of pacing.

On Rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

Absolutely! My favorite writing snack is garden flavored sun chips and water , which keeps me energized during long writing sessions.

Where do you write?

I write in relaxed and quiet places around my home with my puppies near me. This helps me get into the creative zone.

Do you write every day?

I do write every day, even if it's just jotting down ideas or revising existing drafts.

In today’s tech-savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

Yes, sometimes the flow of handwriting on paper brings out thoughts and ideas that digital typing can't capture.

Fun Stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

My favorite travel spot is Paris. One of my novels is set there. Paris always inspires creativity for me and I love it’s history

Favorite dessert?

I can't resist a good wedding cookie with powdered sugar on it. Just one. ☺

Any hobbies?

In my free time, I enjoy playing high level pickleball (I used to play high level tennis) which brings balance to my life and makes me empty my mind with the focus, fun and competition, readying me to write again afterward.

What song is currently playing on a loop in your head?

Right now, I can't stop You can Buy Dirt. I will be going to Jordan Davis’s concert this summer.

What is something that made you laugh recently?

I make up names for everything. My latest made up name is Chumpy. Someone who is being slightly annoying. It cracked me up.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

I don’t eat breakfast because I work out first. Then I eat fruit/non bread toasted with crunchy peanut butter on it.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

I still wear a pair of levis that have many holes and rips in the knees and thighs. Thin tears. It holds a lot of sentimental value and still fits!

Tell us about your longest friendship.

My longest friendship is with a childhood friend from New Jersey and our journey together has been full of memorable moments and unwavering support. We are still very close and talk often.

What advice would you give to a first-time writer?

My advice to first-time writers is to embrace the journey, be open to learning, and stay true to your voice, because your unique perspective is what makes your story worth telling.