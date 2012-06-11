The Painted Lady Book Trailer Blast #trailers #blast #historicalromance

Title: THE PAINTED LADY

Author: Avery Sterling

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Pages: 368

Genre: Historical Romance











BOOK BLURB: Aspiring artist Delaney Harper sails to New Orleans after her mother's death. On the night of her arrival, she's welcomed by a masked stranger who steals one breathless kiss. Alderic Beaumont is a fallen aristocrat. Once a corsair and now a smuggler, he's a force to be reckoned with. On the night of his friend's celebration, he's captured by an irresistible beauty. He kisses her, promising to find her come morning. By then, Delaney's world has crumbled—the truth about her mother reveals Delaney now owns a brothel. With Alderic, Delaney embarks on a path of intrigue and passion. Her wit and artistic skills help conceal her identity and restore the once-prestigious bordello...but her deceptions could cost her Alderic's heart. The Painted Lady is available at Amazon.



EXCERPT:







“This door was locked.” Alderic was perched on her pillow, one arm resting behind his head. “No lock can keep me out of something I wish to explore, Madame,” he replied. He swung his legs off her bed and stood up in one swift motion. She lifted her chin at him. “You are out of character this evening, monsieur.” “Why the shroud, Madame? Are you covering a terrible wart of some sort? Scars from the pox, perhaps?” She grinned. “Maybe.” He used both his hands to flank her, trapping her between his body and the vanity. “Or maybe you know what an arousing enigma it makes you?” “You are prying, monsieur,” she said. “I wish you to leave now.” “I can do that,” he said, the corner of his mouth upturning just a bit, “as soon as I collect my winnings.” It was difficult to appear unmoved as his hand lightly grazed the line of her jaw. “Why did you not collect earlier? That would have been far more appropriate,” she said. He chuckled. “You speak of propriety in a bordello?” Then his humor faded as his thumb fiddled with the diamond dangling from her ear. “You were shaking. You are frightened of me, Madame.” “Monsieur Beaumont.” Delaney scoffed. “I am a madam, and I’ve known many men. I do not fear you.” “You are only playing Madame,” he said as his eyes captured her, searching hers for a long moment. “What is underneath all that color, I wonder.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:









Avery Sterling's love for the romance genre began in her teen years when she picked up her first novel. She was captivated by the sweeping scale of emotions brought about by the words. The experience catapulted her towards learning the art of wielding a breathtaking adventure, with a love that felt authentic. Wanting to inspire people with her own thoughts and words, she finished her first novel at sixteen. It was a step towards understanding the essence of what she wished to create.

Most of her youth was spent traveling, searching out the romance and beauty in her everchanging world. From the waves that crashed against the rocky shores of Downeast, Maine, to the warm breezes of the Caribbean, she discovered that love was universal, apparent in its grandest and simplest of forms. Her goal is to write novels an audience can relate to, one that conveys the truth and nature of love… with all that steamy romance.

