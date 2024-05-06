Book Video Trailer: Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book by Michael Dow #children

Inside the Book

 

Title: Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book: Why is Chicken Healthy to Eat?

Author: Michael Dow

Publication Date: May 6, 2024 

Pages: 43

Genre: Children/Coloring Book

Jean, Condi, and Sonia see Nurse Florence in the cafeteria and ask if they can sit with her so they can learn something new.  The nurse is eating chicken, and the girls ask her why it is healthy to eat.  Nurse Florence discusses the types of nutrients inside like vitamins, minerals, and protein.  The nurse mentions that research shows eating chicken with lots of vegetables is very healthy for you.  The girls are amazed at how the body works and how chicken can help them have a healthy lifestyle.  They can’t wait to see Nurse Florence again and keep learning new things about the body.
 
You can purchase your copy at Lulu.
 

The Writer’s Life

