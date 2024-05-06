Book Video Trailer: Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book by Michael Dow #children
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, NURSE FLORENCE FOR BEGINNING READERS COLORING BOOK by Michael Dow!
Inside the Book
Title: Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book: Why is Chicken Healthy to Eat?
Author: Michael Dow
Publication Date: May 6, 2024
Pages: 43
Genre: Children/Coloring Book
You can purchase your copy at Lulu.
The Writer’s Life
Jean, Condi, and Sonia see Nurse Florence in the cafeteria and ask if they can sit with her so they can learn something new. The nurse is eating chicken, and the girls ask her why it is healthy to eat. Nurse Florence discusses the types of nutrients inside like vitamins, minerals, and protein. The nurse mentions that research shows eating chicken with lots of vegetables is very healthy for you. The girls are amazed at how the body works and how chicken can help them have a healthy lifestyle. They can’t wait to see Nurse Florence again and keep learning new things about the body.
The Writer’s Life
