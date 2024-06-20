📚 A Bookish Chat with 'braveing the way' Laurel C. Fox | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #memoir









Today we welcome Laurel C. Fox to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Laurel is the author of the new memoir, braveing the way. This interview is part of her Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!







Laurel C. Fox was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Aspen, Colorado from the age of nine, through high school. After graduating college with a BA in Liberal Arts, Laurel wound up living in Los Angeles for thirty five years, raising two daughters, and having several careers. Laurel worked for Neil Diamond in the music business for fifteen of those years and traveled the world. Laurel now lives back in Colorado with her husband, John. She works as a voice-over actor and can be heard in many popular television shows such as Lethal Weapon, Angie Tribeca, and Manifest, to name a few. Laurel enjoys being a substitute teacher for the public and private elementary schools in the Roaring Fork Valley. She also sings in a local band, and dabbles on the theater stage whenever she can. You can visit the author’s web page at www.braveingtheway.com and Instagram at https://instagram.com/laurelcarini.





On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

My book is about a trauma that happened to my daughter, Taylor, when she was fourteen years old and the dreaded phone call that I received as her parent. My story is different because it takes you deep into my own journey inside myself, while being beside my daughter in her separate journey of survival. I write about traumatic brain injury and what that looks like, what it does to a family, and to a survivor.

It’s not only a beautiful story about maternal sacrifice and hope—but it’s also about building tenacity, strength and courage through intense struggle.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

Yes, I am a voice-actor for many television shows in Los Angeles.

How long have you been writing?

This particular writing journey began a little more than ten years ago for me. It started as an on-line journal in order to keep in touch with our family and friends.



What is your next project?

I'm not quite sure right now.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

I had a wonderful little company “hold my hand” throughout the self-publishing process and it turned out to be really worth it. The road to publishing can sometimes be bumpy (for everyone) but it was worth it.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

No. I wound up keeping everything that was really important to me for the reader.

On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

Just hot tea.





Where do you write?

Toward the end it was in my beautiful home office in Colorado. Always at home, early in the morning.





Do you write every day?

I did for months at a time, yes. Those every day writes sometimes went a away for a bit, and then would come back.





In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I definitely wrote on paper or took notes a lot when I was away from my computer, but only if thoughts came to me.

Fun stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

Anywhere in Europe, but mostly Italy which I hope to visit more often. A beach is always great too.





Favorite dessert?

Easy. Gelato.





Any hobbies?

Skiing, tennis, singing in my band.





What song is currently playing on a loop in your head?

I have 30 everyday, but right now it’s a song I’ll be singing at a wedding for a couple. Shania Twain’s “From This Moment"





What is something that made you laugh recently?

Watching a man running for a bus. Need I say more?





What is your go-to breakfast item?

Toast with almond butter and jam.





What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

A leather jacket I bought in Germany.





Tell us about your longest friendship.

I first moved to Colorado when I was nine years old, and I still have a few of those great friends.





What advice would you give to a first time writer?

Sit down and write. Even if it’s just for you. Just write it and most importantly, finish it. Then you can decide on all the rest.







Title: Braveing the Way Author: Laurel C. Fox Publication Date: June 20, 2024 Pages: 186 Genre: Memoir

When Laurel’s fourteen-year-old daughter experiences a life-altering event, her entire world is upended overnight. Faced with her child’s precarious fight to survive and the daunting road of rehabilitation ahead, Laurel discovers fountains of courage and devotion she didn’t know she possessed. Despite the hardships and her own private grief, Laurel tackles each grueling day with positivity, resilience, and humor. She becomes a tireless advocate for her daughter by pushing past exhaustion and uncertainty, focusing on savoring small triumphs, finding meaning amidst tragedy, and opening the door to the healing force of community. Sharing her deeply personal experience, she delivers an emotionally charged story that reveals the extraordinary power of a mother’s love, underscoring the lengths a parent will go to for their children. Laurel’s own self-discovery will both encourage and inspire you. Laurel says to her readers “My book is about a trauma that happened to my daughter, Taylor, when she was fourteen years old. My story ‘braveing the way’ takes you deep into my own journey while being beside my daughter in her separate journey of survival.” Braveing the Way is available at Amazon.





The Writer’s Life Thank you for visiting and reading! Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!



