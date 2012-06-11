📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book' Michael Dow | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #writing #children





Today we welcome Michael Dow to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Michael is the author of the new children's coloring book, Nurse Florence for Beginning Readers Coloring Book: Why is Chicken Healthy to Eat?. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!





Michael Stephen Dow is married to Perla in Arizona and has 3 kids. Michael was on a path to attend medical school and then the events of September 11, 2001 occurred. Michael became angry at the terrorists and decided to join the US Air Force. He went through Officer Training School and then graduated specialized Navigator training to become an Electronic Warfare Officer. Michael deployed 6 times for the Global War on Terror between 2005 and 2009 with the EC-130H Compass Call mission. Michael medically retired in 2010 and then became an US Army contractor serving Wounded Warriors and ensuring they received all of their entitled benefits for 8 years. Michael always had a love for science and the human body so he then used his GI bill to go through nursing school and graduated in August 2020. Michael now works as a Registered Nurse at an inpatient psychiatric hospital. Michael’s education is as follows: B.A. in Psychology from Auburn University in 1999, B.S. in Biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2001, M.S. in Management from Troy University in 2010, Masters in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2017, and M.S. from the University of Arizona in 2020 through its 15 month accelerated Masters Entry to the Profession of Nursing program. Michael is the Founder and Manager of Dow Creative Enterprises, LLC. His books have garnered the Silver Nautilus Book award in 2020 (Nurse Florence, Help I’m Bleeding) and an Award-Winning Finalist in the Religion category for the 2021 International Book Awards (A Prayer to Our Father in the Heavens: Possibly the Greatest Jewish Prayer of All Time). Michael believes we will need the best of science and religion to successfully navigate ourselves, our civilization, through the future obstacles we will face. More information can be found at www.DowCreativeEnterprises.com and www.NurseFlorence.org. Nurse Florence® is a federally registered trademark by Dow Creative Enterprises. The Nurse Florence® series seeks to promote science and health among children and to help increase the health literacy levels of our society. With teamwork, inclusion, faith and perseverance, we can bravely face our problems and help each other reach our better selves as well as our best collective good. Author Links Website | Facebook









On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

Nurse Florence® has the potential to significantly increase the health literacy of the entire world since parents also learn form the books and the series is being translated into multiple languages.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

The cafeteria of an elementary school. It’s an imaginary school.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

I work as a Registered Nurse at an inpatient psychiatric hospital.

How long have you been writing?

I wrote my first book in 2008 and then took a break from writing books in 2013. I started the Nurse Florence® series in 2020.

What is your next project?

Nurse Dorothea is a mental health series for teenagers and adults. We published the first one on 29 May 2024 and plan to publish a new one every 5 weeks.

How are you similar to or different from your main character?

I’m a male nurse that also likes to educate people about health.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

Nothing. I put all necessary info in every book and concisely teach readers.