20 Questions with 'Stele Prophecy Pentalogy' Randy C. Dockens

Each story is stand-alone, yet they all intertwine into a unique whole that paints a picture of a future time in which we may all find ourselves one day.

Janet discovers how to increase teleporter efficiency to an all-time high, but her work is rejected by the King. Her selfish pride sets in motion a plan of revenge that has devastating consequences far greater than she ever imagined.

Princess Me’ira breaks protocol and falls in love with someone not vetted by prescribed law. Her decision will yield unpreventable heartache to either herself or to those closest to her. While unknown to her, the decision she makes sets a future in motion she could never have anticipated.

Ya’akov gets approved for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, but he gets caught in a nightmare of manipulation and deceit, which ultimately leaves him abandoned at sea not remembering who he is or how he got there. Despite such a start, he finds a destiny greater than anything he had ever dreamed possible.

Edvin experiences heartbreak during troubled times as his sister-in-law loses her unborn baby and his girlfriend dies from plane crash injuries. Yet he is not the only one. Thousands around the globe experience the same events happening in their lives and to their loved ones. How can he make sense of the apocalyptic world in which he now lives? Yet an unexpected destiny awaits him.

Kalem lives through the death of his brother by the hand of the King which occurred when he was very young. Now that he is older and can act, he is emotionally torn between his anger over his brother’s death and the love he is finding in someone who supports the King. Two prophecies stand before him. The one he wholeheartedly believes in places his life in danger just as it had for his brother. The other is safer but requires him to live a lie. How can he choose which direction to take? Yet he must choose before his fate is sealed.

A series of five stories run the gamut of emotional themes: struggling with anger, the desire to belong, one seeking destiny, complicated love, and being blinded by pride. Each cleverly crafted story demonstrates unbelievable technology where the earthly and divine merge into an amazing and unforgettable future.

Dr Dockens is still not done. He has other creative ideas he is bringing forward as he is currently working on two new futuristic series. So, stay turned!

He has also written some nonfiction books as well. One is to show how all humans are connected from God’s viewpoint by looking at biblical prophecy ( Why is a Gentile World Tied to a Jewish Timeline?: The Question Everyone Should Ask ). This book shows how all scripture is connected and inclusive of everyone. In addition, he and his editor have written two books about writing. The first is on writing techniques themselves and is entitled Mastering the ABCs of Excellent Writing: Creating Vivid and Colorful Stories that Readers Want to Read . This book not only addresses the techniques of writing, but what makes writing unique to each author. It conveys not only how to better hone one’s craft of writing but also the brand an author wants to portray. This helps an author make their writing unique as well as captivating for his/her audience. The second is a companion book to this one entitled Mastering the ABCs of Excellent Self-Editing: Framing Your Colorful Masterpiece to Keep Readers Engaged in Your Story . This is best used in conjunction with the first one. Yet, self-editing, though intricately connected to writing, is a distinct event. The better the quality of a writer’s draft manuscript when it is delivered to one’s editor, the higher the final quality of the manuscript will be for readers, and that is extremely important.

Randy has recently retired from his pharmaceutical career and is spending even more time on his writing efforts. He has written several books that span dystopian ( The Coded Message Trilogy ), end-time prophecy ( Stele Prophecy Pentalogy ), science fiction ( Erabon Prophecy Trilogy ), and uniquely told Bible stories ( The Adversary Chronicles ). All his books, while fun to read, are futuristic, filled with science to give them an authentic feel, have a science fiction feel to them, and allows one to learn some aspect of Biblical truth one may not have thought about before. This is all done in a fast-paced action format that is both entertaining and provides a fun read for his readers.

He has also had his attention on the academic study of the Bible. He earned a second doctorate in Biblical Prophecy from Louisiana Baptist University after receiving a master’s degree in Jewish Studies from the Internet Bible Institute under the tutelage of Dr. Robert Congdon.

Through the years, he has worked on potential medicines within several disease areas, including cardiovascular, fibrosis, and immunoscience to seek and develop new and novel medicines in these therapy areas.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Auburn University he went on to graduate school at Auburn and completed his first doctorate degree in Pharmaceutics. He began his scientific career as a pharmacokinetic reviewer for the Food and Drug Administration and later joined a leading pharmaceutical company as a pharmacokineticist, which is a scientist who analyzes how the human body affects drugs after they have been administered (i.e, absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted).

Dr. Randy C. Dockens has a fascination with science and with the Bible, holds Ph.D. degrees in both areas, and is a man not only of faith and science, but also of creativity. He believes that faith and science go hand in hand without being enemies of each other.

1. Are you a morning writer or a night writer?

I would have to say I’m more of a morning writer, or that would be my preference. I feel my mind is less cluttered by events of the day and I can focus better on the topic at hand. However, just like other writers, one writes when one can. Life events happen to all of us, so I write between those. That means I sometimes write in the afternoon or evening. But, given the choice, I would choose morning.

I have to say though, sometimes when I’m in the zone, so to speak, I may write when I have the time, no matter the time of day, as long as I’m not ignoring other responsibilities—at least not major ones. LOL.

2. Do you outline or are you a pantster?

Oh, a pantster for sure! I tried outlining once, but all it did for me was to make me frustrated. I much prefer to let the story develop organically. I find that more interesting as even I’m surprised as to how the story comes together. It’s like being on an adventure and I’m just along for the ride. Now, don’t get me wrong, there is some planning. For example, when I wrote my Erabon Prophecy Trilogy, I sat down for quite some time before starting to write to decide on how the different humanoids on each planet would look, what some of their characteristics would be and, to some extent, a general overall plot. However, for the storyline itself, I developed an idea as to how it would start and how it would end, but the details of how I got from the start to the finish was unknown until I began to write and let the story start to flow.

3. Which comes first – plot or character?

Hmm. That is a rather difficult question to answer. Shouldn’t be, I guess, but definitely is—at least for me. Being a pantster as stated in your previous question, I have a general idea about the plot, but nothing detailed. That is true for characters as well. I have an idea about the main character but haven’t fully developed him or her regarding their personality, traits, or habits. I don’t even know who the supporting characters will be until the story starts to develop as I go. That is true for the plot as well. As stated earlier, I know how I want the story to begin and end, but no real details in between until I start writing.

After saying all that and thinking a little more, I guess I would have to say that plot comes first, even if it is just general. I then choose a main character that can develop that plot or work within its boundaries. While the plot and main character are pretty much simultaneous in one way, I guess when I think about it in detail, the plot is at least slightly before I come up with the main character.

4. Noise or quiet when working on your manuscript?

Either works for me. I’m pretty good about tuning things out. My wife can probably better attest to that than I. LOL. Yet, I guess it depends upon how you describe noise. If it is very loud, then it would inhibit my concentration. If it is background noise, then that doesn’t bother me. Having the television on is usually a no-no, unless it is something I am completely uninterested in. Music is fine if it is background music and not played loudly. When I am writing, I am no longer conscious of the music that is playing. When I come up for air, so to speak, it is then nice to hear the music for a while. I guess that is why I can write in quiet or with things going on in the background because when I write, none of that exists for me. I am in the world of my character and while there, my world does not exist.

5. Favorite TV show?

I stopped our cable service years ago and satellite TV would require me to cut down some prominent trees in our yard which I was not willing to do. Therefore, we watch a lot of YouTube and Prime. However, the show that has grabbed my attention the most these last couple of years is The Chosen. When I first heard about it, I was not thrilled, thinking it was another mediocre Christian program. While I like Christian themes (after all, my books are Christian themed), most of the shows I have seen are extremely sub-par. Yet, that is not true for The Chosen. It is truly inspiring and gives one a view of Christ which no other show has been able to capture. The way the show is produced helps the pages in the Bible come alive and provides the emotion that goes with the words I have read many times, but not necessarily with that emotional connection.

Now, if you asked me this question several years ago, it would most definitely have been Stargate SG-1. I think it was on television for about nine seasons. My wife and I looked forward to this show each week. I can’t speak for my wife, but I was totally addicted. I found it so fascinating because it showed me how technology can reveal all that God has created. Now, I know the show itself touted all the fantastic technology to be what mankind was able to achieve with the premise that technology shows we don’t need God. Yet, I saw it as just the opposite. Without God, we would not discover all the cool technology to achieve what was once considered impossible or magic.

6. Favorite type of music?

I think contemporary Christian music is what I like best and what I listen to most of the time. I like music to have not only a good beat but good lyrics as well. When I listen to what I used to listen to in high school and college, while the music is good, the lyrics are not that great, and sometimes, downright awful. I think we should put positivity into our minds so that we can have a more positive and creative outlook on life.

7. Favorite craft besides writing?

What I have gotten into lately is baking—especially cakes and cookies. I think what has drawn me to this is two things. One, I now have a little more time on my hands since I have retired (yet, not as much as I used to think I would have!). Second, it is another creative outlet. So, it is not the baking itself that is drawing me in, but making the final product look unusual and different is the key. It is somewhat like writing. You are creating something from scratch, something beautiful from something that was just raw ingredients, whether than be words or basic cooking ingredients.

8. Do you play a musical instrument?

I do not. I must admit, however, that when I was in high school, I played the saxophone—not well, but I played. I took lessons my first year in Junior College, but then it fell by the wayside as my other studies took precedence. Looking back, they never really had to, but I didn’t see it that way at the time. I never developed a good proper embouchure so my tone was always breathier that it should have been. That was a little discouraging and probably played into my idea of not pursuing it further.

I also took a chord piano class while in college. I really enjoyed it, but again, I let my studies take precedence once again. I did not have ready access to a piano and therefore did not pursue it any further. Looking back, I wish I had made the time to learn more. I guess it is never too late but I haven't taken either of them back up at this point.

9. Single or married?

I am married. This year will be our 35th anniversary. Wow, how time flies!

10. Children or no?

I had three children: one son and two daughters. My son passed away five years ago at age 25 succumbing to cholangiocarcinoma (a cancer of the bile ducts). My two daughters are now grown and in their mid-twenties. My oldest still lives with us. My youngest recently graduated and is a special needs elementary school teacher. She really loves what she does.

11. Pets?

We currently do not have any pets. I can’t say that I’m a pet person, but I don’t have any problem with having a pet either. We used to have two Ragamuffin cats. We got them when the kids were very young. Each of the kids adored them and were deeply saddened when they both passed away. I think they each were somewhere between 16 and 18 years of age when they died. From what I’ve read, that is close to the maximum age of this type of breed.

I have told my wife that she may get another, but so far, she has not. I think she is waiting for the right timing and deciding on what type she really wants.

12. Favorite place to write?

I don’t think I have a favorite place. Periodically, I like to change where I write. I have written at our dining table, in my favorite chair, and even at several restaurants. I will sometimes, just for a change of scenery, go to Saladworks, Dairy Queen, or Dunkin Donuts, get something to eat and just sit and write for a couple of hours. Of course, I try to go to the first one mentioned more often than the other two. For good reason! LOL. Yet, I probably go to the other two more often than I should. The ambiance at each of these places in our area is quite nice.

13. Favorite restaurant?

There are two that I like to go to, but for different reasons. We have a restaurant near us called Meglio’s which has many Italian-style dishes, but many Americana style items as well. Everything I have tried there is delicious. One of my favorites is their oven-fired pizza. Now, the other place I like to go is Cheesecake Factory. While their entrées are good, their cheesecakes are scrumptious. I find cheesecake hard to resist. Their lemon meringue is outstanding.

14. Do you work outside the home?

I retired a couple of years ago. I worked for a pharmaceutical company for almost thirty years and worked for the Food and Drug Administration for four years prior to that. I was a pharmacokineticist. That is a fancy word for studying how the body handles drugs once they are ingested or injected. One can mathematically describe the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion of drugs. I always found this fascinating as understanding these aspects of a compound helped to provide information in the product label about how best to administer these medicines.

Since retiring, I work a couple of hours a couple days a week to help a friend with his business. What I do now is much more hands-on than when I worked as a pharmacokineticist. Yet, I like the change—especially since it is now something I do to help and not something I need to do to make a living. Being retired also gives me more time to write.

15. What was the name of the last movie you saw?

It was only a short time ago that I saw the movie Twisters. It was, in some ways, a remake of the movie Twister that came out in the mid ‘90s starring Helen Hunt. I found this remake just as enjoyable as the original. I think one reason was because it felt almost like a breath of fresh air as the director didn’t try to drive home a politically correct viewpoint or have some hidden agenda within it. It was just a movie for entertainment purposes. I hope they make more like this one where entertainment is the driving force for the movie.

16. Favorite outdoor activity?

Several years ago, my youngest daughter and I decided the two of us would take a week each year and go hiking together somewhere not too far away. Since I live in Pennsylvania, there are several good places to go hiking. Therefore, we don’t have to travel much more than a couple of hours to find a decent spot to hike. We have both thoroughly enjoyed this time together to not only be in nature, but to catch up with each other as well.

17. Pet peeve?

As I have gotten older, I think my pet peeves have mellowed. I don’t have as many as I used to have, and now, to be honest, I can’t even remember what those were even though they seemed quite intense at the time. Is that a sign of wisdom? Certainly, not a sign of getting older, right? LOL.

18. Your goal in life?

I want my life to be a blessing for others and I truly hope the stories I write bring others joy and help them think about things they may not have thought about before or learn something they did not know. I think story writing is not just about producing a good story, but a good story that makes a person a better person for having read the story.

19. Your most exciting moment?

I have to say that getting my very first book published was a very exciting moment. I had always thought about writing a book that would get published but that had been on the backburner of my mind for so long I had almost forgotten about it. Yet, several years ago, my creative side burst through my scientific side and led to my first book entitled T-H-B, the first book of The Coded Message Trilogy, being published. I still remember when the box arrived, and I opened it to see several covers of the book staring back at me. I still smile when I think about it.

20. The love of your life?

The love of my life is my wife. In just a few days, we will celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. It is hard to believe it has been that many years. While marriage comes with many challenges, I truly would not exchange all these years for anything. I have grown to not only admire her, but to respect her as well. Before we married, I knew she was emotional, yet I didn’t realize just how much more emotional she was than I. In the beginning, I didn’t understand this aspect of her as I was more a matter-of-fact type person. Yet, I find she has such wisdom that I have come to admire. Part of that, I think, is tied to her deep emotional attachment to her surroundings and she sees more deeply into things that I do. I didn’t appreciate that in the beginning, but now, I find myself wanting to be more like her.