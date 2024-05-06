🔥 Hot New Nonfiction! Celebrating Unemployment: How to Avoid Becoming a Crunchy Couch Burrito by Deborah E. Levin #nonfiction

Celebrating Unemployment: How to Avoid Becoming a Crunchy Couch Burrito is a book helping people stay positive after losing their job.

Title: Celebrating Unemployment: How to Avoid Becoming a Crunch Couch Burrito

Author: Deborah E. Levin

Publication Date: May 6, 2024

Pages: 108

Genre: Nonfiction

Unemployment does not have to suck.

"Celebrating Unemployment: How to Avoid Becoming a Crunchy Couch Burrito" is a book helping people stay positive after losing their job. It shares steps to move forward and find their dream job. It acknowledges being unemployed is depressing and shows ways to feel better and keep going.

What’s included in this book:

Survival budgeting tactics

Short-term income strategies

Resume and cover letter techniques

Job search opportunities

Interview approaches

Changing careers

Finding work that makes you happy

Since the author also experienced unemployment, she understands reading about job-related topics can cause worry and anxiety. She writes with empathy, giving useful advice on dealing with unemployment and offering practical ways to overcome personal challenges. By dealing with these issues directly, you gain the knowledge and build the positive attitude needed to change problems into opportunities for a better future.

This book also shares insights about taking care of yourself and staying strong mentally. Overall, it's a guide to help people turn job loss into a chance for something better.

Celebrating Unemployment: How to Avoid Becoming a Crunchy Couch Burrito is available at Amazon.





Book Excerpt



Welcome to the Wonderful World of Unemployment

Three days after my birthday, my boss asked me if I could join him in a quick meeting. I asked him if I needed to prepare anything. He said, “No.” I felt dread, and my head was swimming with potential issues he might discuss. Sure enough, I hopped on the call, and my boss expressed despair. A woman from Human Resources joined us on the call. It was happening. Through no fault of my own, I was losing my job.

After ten years of dedication to the company, I fell victim to “Job Redundancy .”My position was no longer needed. Ironically, much of my work as a project manager helped automate many of the tasks I managed. In the spirit of continuous improvement, I had continuously improved myself out of a job. Sometimes, being really good at what you do can hurt you.

So here I am, in my early 50s, entering the job market again. I was numb. However, I was not overly upset about the job loss (why was I not more upset?). The company was wonderful because they gave me a nice severance package, paid out my vacation time, and reassured me this had nothing to do with my performance. I know many people are not as fortunate as me, and job loss means an immediate loss of income. So thank you, Company, for helping me land gently.

So here I am, roughly six months into being unemployed (has it been that long?) and learning new daily lessons. I realize I am very lucky to have survived on severance, but I see that pool of money getting smaller every month. Because I have a slight monetary buffer, I chose to take this time to reinvent myself to avoid feeling numb about my next career.

Through my personal journey and networking connections, I learned many lessons during my longest vacation from Corporate America in thirty years. I chose to dedicate some of my time to writing a book about these realizations. My primary objective is to provide encouragement and a path forward for you as quickly as possible. The faster you are inspired, the sooner you can create a plan to reset your career journey into something wonderful.

Congratulations, by the way, on being temporarily promoted to being your Boss.

