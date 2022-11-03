Book Video Trailer: A Heart's Journey to Forgiveness by Terese Luikens #memoir #booktrailer
Inside the Book
Title: A Heart's Journey to Forgiveness
Author: Terese Luikens
Publication Date: November 3, 2022
Pages: 282
Genre: Memoir
For Terese Luikens, a picture-perfect childhood it was not. Frequent cross country moves, an emotionally absent mother and an alcoholic father who ends his life by suicide when Terese is just thirteen years old.
The sixth of seven children, Terese grew up in an unstable and chaotic household–invisible to her mom yet cherished by her father.
This heartfelt memoir documents the chain reaction of a tumultuous family history. From her stormy childhood to the far-reaching effects of her father’s suicide, Terese shares her inspiring journey to escape the shame of her past, find healing and live, learn to trust, and discover faith in a real and personal God.
A Heart’s Journey to Forgiveness is available at Amazon.
The Writer’s Life
