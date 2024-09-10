📚 A Bookish Chat with 'AJ and the Incredible Fish' Paolo Mazzucato | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #fantasyadventure #tweens

Paolo Mazzucato is an American fiction author and screenwriter. He began his writing career as a Chicago playwright and award-winning student filmmaker before moving to Los Angeles where he won awards for screenwriting and scripted various projects for film and television. He is also the author of several children’s books including: “No One Mocks a Panda” (an Amazon #1 Best Seller, Feb. 2019), and “The Absolutely True Story of La Befana” (an Amazon Holiday Top 100 title). He is also the author of the fantasy/adventure novel, “The Gondoliers: The Secret Journals of Fanticulous Glim,” a “recommended” read by the US Review of Books. Mazzucato’s new book will be launched on Sunday, September 22nd at the Orange County

Children’s Book Festival in Costa Mesa, California. Find out more about the author on his website: www.writer.mazzucato.org and follow him on his social media (Facebook, X and Instagram).







TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book?



Paolo: I grew up loving adventure. Every family camping trip through a different part of the US, or journey back to Italy, or outing with my uncle to France or Greece...I think that sense of exploration and observation was instilled in me when I was young. Later, fantasy became a part of it—folklore and stories about peculiar places and characters. Though I began writing little stories, comic strips and shorts, as a kid, I was a teen when I discovered books like Gulliver’s Travels , which was not only an engaging adventure, but a story with something to say deep within the text. AJ and the Incredible Fish came from my wanting to do both, tell a fanciful story of adventure that also touched on themes and ideas that I’ve discovered along the way.



TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?



Paolo:

“Do you have a wish ready?” Grandpa asked as he motioned me toward the cake. I crossed to the table shaking my head. “Nah...I don’t think so,” I told him.

“Don’t think so?” He sounded stunned. “What do you mean? Snuffed candles need a wish to carry.”

“Grandpa,” I said, “birthday wishes went out with the tooth fairy. I am eleven, remember?” Grandpa looked at me, puzzled, like he was wondering just how and when my way of seeing things had taken such a dive off the deep end. He edged closer. “Alexander, you’re never too old to believe.”

I considered Grandpa’s look. He seemed so sure, but I knew better, I thought. Out of the corner of my doubtful eye, I saw Grandpa nod, ever so slightly, to himself it seemed, like he had been mulling over a decision for some time and had just made up his mind.

“Your situation is more dire than I thought,” he said. “You are at serious risk, Alexander, of being forever trapped in the ordinary.”