📚 A Bookish Chat with 'On This Christmas, I Thee Wed' Virginia Barlow | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Christmas #HistoricalHolidayRomance

Welcome to The Writer's Life! I love the premise behind your book, On This Christmas, I Thee Wed. How did you come up with the idea?

In a previous story, the groom left the bride at the altar, and I thought a Regency Romance where the bride left a very eligible groom at the altar would be a fun story to write.

Your book is published by The Wild Rose Press. Can you tell us a little about them in case there are other folks who would be interested in submitting to them?

The Wild Rose Press is a small publisher owned by Rhonda Penders and her partner RJ Morris. They started the press to help other authors realize their dreams.

You have such colorful characters! Can you tell us a little about your main characters?

Lady Lavinia Holbrook despises the way her father treats her mother and vows to never be in the same situation, in love with a man who cares nothing for you and woes other women to his bed while you watch from the sidelines. Lady Lavinia decides she will suffer the same fate unless she does something drastic. Like running away and leaving her arranged marriage at the altar.

The Duke of Chauncy believes love is a weakness. He has seen the devastation losing the love of one's life can take on the partner left behind and vows he will never give his heart to another. Until Lady Lavinia arrives and he cannot deny his attraction to her.Where is this book set and what time period?This book is set in the 1700's in northern England, a day's ride from Scotland.



What's one fun fact about your book that people might not know about?

One fact about my book that people may not know about is the practice of "wife selling" which began in England at the end of the 17th century. If a man became displeased with his wife he could put a collar around her neck and auction her off to the highest bidder.



If you could spend one day with one of your characters, who would that be and what would you all do?

If I could spend a day with a character out of my book it would definitely be the Duchess of Chauncy. I would like to sit in her salon and discuss her younger days. There is a story worth telling.

