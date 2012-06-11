📚 A Christmas Bookish Chat with 'Mistletoe Season' Sheila Roberts | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Christmas #WomensFiction #HolidayRomance

Sheila Roberts has written over fifty books under different names and in different genres. She’s seen three of her novels made into movies for the Lifetime, Hallmark and Great American Family channels and has over 3 million copies of her books in print. The story in this anthology makes her eighteenth Christmas story. Website ➜ https://sheilasplace.com Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/funwithsheila/ Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/sheilarobertswriter/







Welcome to The Writer’s Life, Sheila! Can you give us your earliest recollections of when you started writing?

I was writing stories even as a young child. I can remember reading them to my fourth grade class. (Poor kids!) I would tell myself my own bedtime stories long after Mom was gone. :)

Your book, Mistletoe Season, is written by you and two other great authors. Can you give us a brief summary of what your particular story is about?

My story is about a young romance writer whose personal life is not matching up with the stories she writes. In fact, she has got major writers block! And it all started with a disastrous mistletoe kiss. She does not do well under the influence of mistletoe. And now she's going home for the holidays and hoping to avoid her first crush ... and the man who gave her that first mistletoe kiss. Heaven help her!

If your main character was going to take us all out to celebrate the holidays, where would we go?

To the town of Carol, where there are big Christmas doings, and which happens to be the setting for my novel The Merry Matchmaker.

What's your favorite part about the holidays? Do you spend it at home or travel?

I have to pick a fav? Most important is the meaning behind the holiday. God reached out in love to save His messed up humans. Joy to the world! So I love Christmas Eve candlelight services. I also love spending time with my fabulous, fun family. Christmas carols, crazy games, Christmas cookies! Oh yes. And then there are the parties, the baking, the decorating. Honestly, what's not to like about Christmas!

What's your fondest memory of one of your Christmases when you were a child?

Seeing that gorgeous lit up tree decked out in tinsel with the presents under it. Magical!

What’s coming up next that is writing related?

Next fall I have a non- Christmas book coming out. That's a first. But I'm excited about it. And that's all I'm going to say for now. Other than happy holidays and ho,ho, ho.