📚 A Christmas Bookish Chat with 'Mistletoe Season' Sheila Roberts | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Christmas #WomensFiction #HolidayRomance
Sheila Roberts has written over fifty books under different names and in different genres. She’s seen three of her novels made into movies for the Lifetime, Hallmark and Great American Family channels and has over 3 million copies of her books in print. The story in this anthology makes her eighteenth Christmas story.
Website ➜ https://sheilasplace.com
Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/funwithsheila/
Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/sheilarobertswriter/
Welcome to The Writer’s Life, Sheila! Can you give us your earliest recollections of when you started writing?
I was writing stories even as a young child. I can remember reading them to my fourth grade class. (Poor kids!) I would tell myself my own bedtime stories long after Mom was gone. :)
Your book, Mistletoe Season, is written by you and two other great authors. Can you give us a brief summary of what your particular story is about?
My story is about a young romance writer whose personal life is not matching up with the stories she writes. In fact, she has got major writers block! And it all started with a disastrous mistletoe kiss. She does not do well under the influence of mistletoe. And now she's going home for the holidays and hoping to avoid her first crush ... and the man who gave her that first mistletoe kiss. Heaven help her!
If your main character was going to take us all out to celebrate the holidays, where would we go?
To the town of Carol, where there are big Christmas doings, and which happens to be the setting for my novel The Merry Matchmaker.
What's your favorite part about the holidays? Do you spend it at home or travel?
I have to pick a fav? Most important is the meaning behind the holiday. God reached out in love to save His messed up humans. Joy to the world! So I love Christmas Eve candlelight services. I also love spending time with my fabulous, fun family. Christmas carols, crazy games, Christmas cookies! Oh yes. And then there are the parties, the baking, the decorating. Honestly, what's not to like about Christmas!
What's your fondest memory of one of your Christmases when you were a child?
Seeing that gorgeous lit up tree decked out in tinsel with the presents under it. Magical!
What’s coming up next that is writing related?
Next fall I have a non- Christmas book coming out. That's a first. But I'm excited about it. And that's all I'm going to say for now. Other than happy holidays and ho,ho, ho.
This Christmas, three couples find themselves under the mistletoe . . . whether they want to be there or not.
Say No to Mistletoe by Sheila Roberts—Mistletoe is Hailey Fairchild’s kryptonite. Every time she’s kissed someone under the mistletoe it’s led to love disaster. Not a good thing for a romance writer! When she was a gawky high school girl, her hunky neighbor, Carwyn Davies, star of the basketball team (and her dreams) kissed her under the mistletoe on a dare. But the kiss wasn’t a dream come true. It was a mortifying moment she’s never forgotten, and now she’s about to go home for the holidays, unengaged and . . . determined to say no to mistletoe. Especially if Carwyn is anywhere around.
Return to Mistletoe by Kathleen Fuller—Emmy Banks has always loved Christmas. How could she not when she lives in Mistletoe, Missouri? Kieran O’Neill has spent years abroad, renovating an old Irish castle, but returns to Mistletoe for his mother’s seventieth birthday. He reconnects with Emmy, his sister’s close friend, and spends time with her in her charming antique shop. When the weather turns colder, things start to warm up between Emmy and Kieran. But can Emmy risk her heart when she knows he’ll never stay in Mistletoe, and she will never leave?
The Mistletoe Prince by Pepper Basham—Prince Arran St. Clare has lost his freedom and fairytale life in exchange for a three-month “punishment” in the small town of Ransom, North Carolina. To prove he is ready for the royal life for which he was born, Arran must engage in the Christmas charity fundraiser, The Mistletoe Wish. But when kindness, authenticity, and hard work prove more appreciated in Appalachia than a royal pedigree, Arran must face the mirror and find out who he is beyond the crown. Add a beautiful and intelligent woman who doesn’t recognize her own worth, some mistletoe, and a little Christmas magic and it all might be enough to help the rebel-prince understand what truly matters most.
Mistletoe Season is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment