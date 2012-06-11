📚 A Christmas Bookish Chat with 'Mistletoe Season' Kathleen Fuller | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Christmas #WomensFiction #HolidayRomance

With over two million books sold, USA Today best-selling author Kathleen Fuller writes amusing stories with quirky characters and happy endings. Her novel, Written in Love, won the 2018 Romantic Times Inspirational Romance of the Year. Many of her books have also hit the CBA and ECPA best-seller lists. A retired Special Education teacher, she and her husband James live in Arkansas and are the parents of four adult children. When she’s not writing you can find her reading and crocheting—usually at the same time. She also enjoys traveling, football, and collecting recipes she’ll never use. Website ➜ https://kathleenfuller.com Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/WriterKathleenFuller/ Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/kf_booksandhooks/





Welcome to The Writer’s Life, Kathy! Can you give us your earliest recollections of when you started writing?

I started writing on January 1, 2000. I picked that date specifically so I would remember it. :) I was also reading a lot of Christian fiction and at the time I was looking for ministry opportunities, so combining my love of reading, a newfound love of writing, and serving God at the same time was a perfect fit.

Your book, Mistletoe Season, is written by you and two other great authors. Can you give us a brief summary of what your particular story is about?

Return to Mistletoe: Emmy Banks has always loved Christmas. How could she not when she lives in Mistletoe, Missouri? Kieran O’Neill has spent years abroad, renovating an old Irish castle, but returns to Mistletoe for his mother’s seventieth birthday. He reconnects with Emmy, his sister’s close friend, and spends time with her in her charming antique shop. When the weather turns colder, things start to warm up between Emmy and Kieran. But can Emmy risk her heart when she knows he’ll never stay in Mistletoe, and she will never leave?



If your main character was going to take us all out to celebrate the holidays, where would we go?

To Jingle Fest, the Christmas festival in Bird Valley, Missouri, where everyone celebrates everything about Christmas. Romantic carriage rides included!

What's your favorite part about the holidays? Do you spend it at home or travel?

I love staying home and celebrating the holidays with my family. We don’t have a lot of traditions, which makes every Christmas unique. I also enjoy Christmas treats—cookies, candy, nibbles—probably a little too much. Also, it’s not Christmas without our Christmas tree, and I have a lot of fun decorating it. But the best part is going to Christmas Eve candlelight service at our church. It’s always a special time.

What's your fondest memory of one of your Christmases when you were a child?

Poring over the Sears and JCPenney catalogues. My mom always asked us to write down what we wanted, no matter how expensive or unsuitable. I miss those catalogs. Even though I knew I wouldn’t get everything on my list, it was a lot of fun looking at all the different clothing and fashions, my favorite sections. I often chose high heeled shoes, but I never got them. Looking back, Mom knew best—I was too klutzy for heels, and I ended up being six feet tall anyway. :)

What’s coming up next that is writing related?

So Into You releases in December. Here’s the blurb:

Opposites attract when an introverted vlogger and a reformed party boy exchange lessons on art, confidence, and yacht rock.

Artist Britt Branch has a successful online channel where she teaches a variety of art lessons. Obsessed with the 1970s, she has a style all her own. But she also has a huge problem–severe social anxiety. She lives with her mom, and while she pays her own bills, she wonders if she’ll ever have the courage to move out and move on. When her best friend announces she’s getting married, Britt decides it’s time to make a change.

Gorgeous Hunter Pickett has always skated by on his model looks, applying very little effort to anything except sports, and even that was iffy at times. The third son of extremely wealthy and successful parents, he dealt with being the black sheep of the family by drinking and using drugs. By his third year of sobriety, he’s still dealing with aimlessness. Late one night he catches Britt’s channel and ends up watching her videos. He’s not interested in art . . . at first. And when he sends her an online message, he’s surprised she responds. Before long they are chatting every day, and once they start meeting in person, a spark-filled friendship begins.

But both of them are keeping secrets. Big ones. When all truths are revealed in one pivotal moment, Britt and Hunter are at a crossroads. Will he fight for the happiness he’s worked so hard to obtain? And will she continue to hide from life, or can she finally step out of her own shadow?

So Into You is available for pre-order here: https://kathleenfuller.com/book/so-into-you/