🔥 Hot New Fantasy Book! Ring of Rosin by Nancy Golden & Enter To Win Books! #fantasy

Title: Ring of Rosin

Author: Nancy Golden

Publication Date: September 2, 2024

Pages: 222

Genre: Fantasy

Many, many years ago, a wondrous bird flew into the mountains of Tolan. In its claws, it bore a giant stone, a stone of fire. The bird dropped the stone somewhere in the mountains, where it shattered. The one who finds its fragments shall have power beyond belief.

The Ring of Rosin has unexpectedly disappeared. Join King Rugal on his quest to recover the ring symbolizing his right to rule, forged from the stone of fire. A mysterious companion joins the young monarch on a perilous journey. Rugal’s shadowy ally leads him to the nomadic Kargoliths, who are locked in an ongoing dispute with the neighboring kingdom of Tolan. As destinies intertwine amidst the clashing cultures, the fates of Elayas, Tolan, and the Kargoliths hang in the balance.

Will the Ring of Rosin’s power on the Day of Questioning help Rugal defeat the foreign threat to Elayas, or will it be used to destroy him?

Follow King Rugal as he faces the greatest threat to his reign since his coronation. An exciting adventure of valor and unlikely friendships the whole family can enjoy!

Ring of Rosin is available at Amazon.





Book Excerpt

Thirty minutes later, they were all seated in the library, looking attentively at the messenger, a slim, proud youth about Rugal’s age possessing the distinctly dark, handsome features of a citizen of Tolan.

Dressed in riding leathers, the youth had thick black hair and the beginnings of a beard. He bowed formally from the waist, and with Rugal’s nod of acknowledgment, he began to recite his message:

“I, Johan of Sharvindar, in the name of King Handerbin of the kingdom of Tolan, bear greetings from my sovereign and wishes of health and happiness to the esteemed royal family of Elayas. News of Oldag’s overthrow and the restoration of King Rugal, rightful sovereign of Elayas, in accordance to her laws and traditions, has brought us great joy. Our sorrow has been long in knowing that the evil king Oldag’s birthplace was Tolan, and it gladdens us that he has finally met with justice.” Johan paused for breath, and his listeners leaned forward in anticipation of his words.

“We wish to reassure you of our good intentions. Long have our countries viewed each other with mistrust, kindled by Oldag’s rebellion. We are also aware of the theft of the Ring of Rosin, and we believe that those responsible are members of the Kargoliths, who have come to inhabit what has been the unsettled territory of Tolan, earmarked for future expansion.”

“How did you know?” Rugal interrupted. “About the Ring of Rosin?”

Johan met Rugal’s gaze squarely. “King Rosin had the ring made by one of the most skilled craftsmen in all of Tolan. It is a fragment from the stone of fire.”

Mura nodded. “That makes sense. I know my cousin had made a special commission for its creation. I was never told the exact details, but that it arrived from a mysterious location. I remember the day it was shown at court for the first time.”

Rugal’s voice sharpened. “That still doesn’t explain…”

“We intercepted a message from the Kargoliths, which is what prompted King Handerbin to send me here.” Johan hesitated, leaning forward. “The leader of their tribe has the Ring of Rosin. King Handerbin has sent me to help you retrieve it. You will need a guide, someone familiar with Tolan.”

“Just what are you proposing?” Jackal stood up, shoulders tense.

The Swordsman put up a hand. “It’s okay, Jackal. It makes sense.” He glanced at Soldar, who nodded. “The Kargoliths have been searching for the shards of the stone of fire for many years. It is woven into their history. Fables of old, when the wondrous bird captured it and flew to the mountains, are told around their campfires from one generation to the next. If they have the Ring of Rosin…”

“They will not give it up. This is the Year of Wisdom and the Day of Questioning approaches. They will demand King Rugal’s presence.” Johan looked significantly at Rugal. “For only he will be able to activate its power on that day.”

Rugal cocked his head. “Day of Questioning? I have no idea what you are talking about.”

Soldar cleared his throat. “An oversight on my part, Sire. We did not cover the fables of the Kargoliths, as I saw no need.” He glanced at Johan and raised his eyebrows. “Perhaps I was mistaken.”

“It certainly seems relevant now, Soldar,” Rugal let out a noisy breath. “Please explain.”

His eyes contemplative, Soldar exhaled. He turned his attention to the dark youth, and Johan nodded almost imperceptibly. Soldar turned back to Rugal.

“The Ring of Rosin has a property that no one knows about. It has been entwined in the lore of Tolan and the Kargoliths for many years and is thought to be conjecture. Apparently, that is not the case, or it would not have been stolen. Not only does it identify the true king of Elayas, but it also imparts wisdom to the king.” Soldar paused and rubbed his eyes. “The Kargoliths must know the Ring of Rosin has this power.”

Johan spread out his hands. “You are correct, Soldar.” He bowed his head briefly. “But there is more to the fable.” He continued with a storytelling inflection to his words, “The rightful king of Elayas will be able to ask the Ring of Rosin anything he desires, and the ring will impart that knowledge to him, but only once in every ten years. This day is designated as the Day of Questioning.”

Rugal’s eyes narrowed. “Anything? Even another person’s most deeply held secrets?”

“Yes, indeed,” Johan agreed. “Which is why it is so powerful. But it will only respond to the queries of the King of Elayas, and only for the Time of Sun Shadow on the Day of Questioning. This is when the sun is completely engulfed in shadow, but only for a few minutes. It is as if it is nighttime, yet it is still day.”

The room remained quiet as everyone contemplated the ramifications of what had just been revealed. Finally, Rugal rubbed his cheek. “So, they stole the ring in anticipation of the Day of Questioning. But what good will it do them without me?”

“Exactly,” Johan replied. “That is why I am here.”

– Excerpted from Ring of Rosin by Nancy Golden, Golden Cross Ranch LLC, 2024. Reprinted with permission.