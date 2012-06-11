📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Ring of Rosin' Nancy Golden & Book Giveaway! | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Fantasy #bookgiveaway #win

Nancy Golden wears a lot of different hats – She is a wife and mom, author, engineer, professor, horsewoman, and small business owner. She is also the founder of a writing group – the Carrollton League of Writers. Nancy lives in a suburb of Dallas, Texas and she loves to ride bicycles and horses. She is a member of the National Space Society, and she has been a Trekkie for as long as she can remember. Nancy Golden Books provides a great reader experience with well-crafted writing that will brighten your day. Website ➜ nancygoldenbooks.com Twitter ➜ https://www.twitter.com/ncgolden1 Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564426002283 Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/ncgolden1 Goodreads ➜ https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/216235312-ring-of-rosin





Can you tell us what your book, Ring of Rosin, is about?

Ring of Rosin is the second book in the Dynamis Novels and continues the story of young King Rugal.

From an ancient Tolan legend:

Many, many years ago, a wondrous bird flew into the mountains of Tolan. In its claws, it bore a giant stone, a stone of fire. The bird dropped the stone somewhere in the mountains, where it shattered. The one who finds its fragments shall have power beyond belief.



The Ring of Rosin has unexpectedly disappeared. Join King Rugal on his quest to recover the ring symbolizing his right to rule, forged from the stone of fire. A mysterious companion joins the young monarch on a perilous journey. Rugal’s shadowy ally leads him to the nomadic Kargoliths, who are locked in an ongoing dispute with the neighboring kingdom of Tolan. As destinies intertwine amidst the clashing cultures, the fates of Elayas, Tolan, and the Kargoliths hang in the balance.



Will the Ring of Rosin’s power on the Day of Questioning help Rugal defeat the foreign threat to Elayas, or will it be used to destroy him?

Can you tell us a little about your main character and supporting characters?

Rugal is the main character of Ring of Rosin and the reigning king of Elayas. Rugal has the ability (the supernatural power called dynamis) to change into more than one animal form. He is the son of Jackal and Mura and he is also betrothed to Lissa, the daughter of Ethiod Stargazer. Tonar is an artist residing in Cargoa and he is Rugal’s closest friend. Johan of Sharvindar is a mysterious emissary of King Handerbin of Tolan. Hamideh, King Handerbin’s son, is next in line to become king of Tolan. Rugal, Tonar, and Johan embark on a journey together to regain the Ring of Rosin.

Your book is set in several neighboring countries. Can you tell us why you chose this location in particular?

Ring of Rosin is set in the kingdom of Elayas, the kingdom of Tolan, and the unsettled territory in-between the two kingdoms, covering a variety of geographical regions. I didn’t choose the locations – I followed the story as it unfolded.

How long did it take you to write your book?

The first draft of the first book in the Dynamis Novels was written in 1986. Last year I took the draft from so long ago, and worked it into what became the final manuscript of Sword of Fate. Interestingly, I had also written the first three chapter of Ring of Rosin back then. While it has evolved into a very different book from what I envisioned so long ago, the inspiration from those first three chapters is intact and drives the plot line. Once I started work on Ring of Rosin, it moved rapidly and I completed the final version six months after I returned to those three chapters. Ring of Rosin officially launched on September 2, 2024.

What has been the most pivotal point of your writing life?

I am not sure if I can pinpoint a pivotal point in my writing life, but rather, being faithful to my calling to write, even when seasons of life caused long interruptions. I have been blessed with many exciting moments. For those familiar with Kirkus reviews – Getting a positive review and recommendation to “Get It” for my science fiction novel, Alien Neighbors, from Kirkus was an important milestone for me. Most recently, our local Barnes & Noble is carrying Sword of Fate (Book 1 of the Dynamis Novels) and Ring of Rosin (Book 2 of the Dynamis Novels) and their invitation to do an in-store author signing event has been very affirming - truly a dream come true.

What kind of advice would you give to up-and-coming authors?

My advice to up-and-coming authors is simple. Keep writing. You will need to spend an inordinate amount of time on administrative stuff, marketing, and researching. It is easy to let those things take over. Make sure you are still making writing a priority.