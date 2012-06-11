📚 A Christmas Bookish Chat with 'Princess Sophie and the Christmas Elixir' Mike Martin | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #Christmas #ChildrenBooks

Mike Martin was born in St. John’s, NL on the east coast of Canada and now lives and works in Ottawa, Ontario. He is a long-time freelance writer and his articles and essays have appeared in newspapers, magazines and online across Canada as well as in the United States and New Zealand. He is the award-winning author of the best-selling Sgt. Windflower Mystery series, set in beautiful Grand Bank. There are now 15 books in this light mystery series with the 2024 publication of Too Close for Comfort. He is also the author of 3 Chldren’s Christmas books. The Christmas Beaver, A Friend for Christmas and now Princess Sophie and the Christmas Elixir. Let’s Connect! X ➜ https://www.x.com/mike54martin Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552604938333 Goodreads ➜ https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/220363612-princess-sophie-and-the-christmas-elixir





Welcome to The Writer’s Life, Mike! Can you give us your earliest recollections of when you started writing?

I was an early reader. Two of my older sisters were teachers so I spent many of my early years inside a library. That helped me become an avid reader and I think led me to want to write on my own. That started young, too with short stories that I would tell my friends and later share with my family. The rest is history. Ancient history.

Your book, Princess Sophie and the Christmas Elixir, sounds so adorable. Can you tell us how you came up with the idea?

This is my 3rd Children’s Christmas book, but the first with a human main character. Sophie is my granddaughter’s name and I thought it would be cool to have a story that featured a character with her name. That’s all I had to start. Her name and some idea about the magic and meaning of Christmas. Once I started writing, the story flowed.



If your main character was going to take us all out to celebrate the holidays, where would we go?

She would probably take us out for pizza. Cheese pizza with fancy drinks with umbrellas in them. And cake for dessert, of course.

What would Princess Sophie want in her stocking?

She would like some candy and chocolate for herself and a carrot for her friend, Hoppy.



What's your favorite part about the holidays? Do you spend it at home or travel?

I spend Christmas at a lovely 150 year old farm out in the country. When we have snow it is magical and wonderful. It is clam and bright, just like the song.

What's your fondest memory of one of your Christmases when you were a child?

Waiting for Santa. After the long build-up to Christmas it was soooo hard to get to sleep on Christmas Eve. Thinking about what Santa might bring and then finally falling asleep. And waking up in the morning to race to the tree to see what the big guy had delivered.

What’s coming up next that is writing related?

I am already thinking about the next Christmas story. But that will have to be a secret right now.