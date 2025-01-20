📚 20 Questions with 'The Golden Deficit' Joni Parker | Author Interview | #20Questions
Joni Parker was born in Chicago, Illinois, but moved to Japan with her family when she was 8, so her father could achieve his dream of becoming a pro golfer. Upon return, her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Joni graduated from Camelback High School. After a short stint at Arizona State University, she joined the U.S. Navy. After 22 years of military service, she retired and traveled the country with her husband in their RV until he passed away. Joni went back to work for the federal government for another 7 years until she could retire and devote her time to writing. She currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with her sister.
Website & Social Media:
Website ➜ http://www.joni-parker.com
Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/AuthorJoniParker
- Are you a morning writer or a night writer? I prefer to write in the morning, but sometimes when I can’t sleep, I’ll be writing at midnight. I also belong to a writing group, and we get together once every two weeks to write in the evening.
- Do you outline or are you a pantser? I’m a pantser unless an idea for a scene is too garbled in my mind. Then I may outline it to keep my mind on track. But the outline doesn’t keep me from wandering.
- Which comes first—plot or character? When I first started writing, the character came first and her stories followed. I’m still exploring that same character’s story so now plotting comes first.
- Noise or quiet when working on your manuscript? Quiet, please. I can tolerate some noise, but not much. It’s too distracting when people are talking.
- Favorite TV show? American Idol. I love to watch the journey of these young talents.
- Favorite type of music? Country, I guess or light rock.
- Favorite craft besides writing? Crocheting, but I haven’t done anything in a while. I’ve been too busy writing.
- Do you play a musical instrument? I tried to play the guitar, but I haven’t touched it in years, so I probably should say no.
- Single or married? I was married for 27 years until my husband passed. I’ve been single ever since.
- Children or no? Three stepchildren. One passed recently due to cancer, but the other two remain friends.
- Pets? None at the present. I have had pets in the past, but I live with my sister now, and she isn’t a pet person.
- Favorite place to write? At my desk in my bedroom with a view outside.
- Favorite restaurant? Depends on what I want to eat. For steak: The Longhorn Restaurant. For Italian food/pizza: Penelope’s Pizza. For breakfast: First Watch.
- Do you work outside the home? Nope. I retired from that kind of work. Now the only outside job I do is work in the yard.
- What was the name of the last movie you saw? A Complete Unknown. It’s about Bob Dylan.
- Favorite outdoor activity? Swimming. I swim laps every day in our community heated pool.
- Pet peeve? Marketing books
- Your goal in life? I need to finish writing my character’s story, but I keep coming up with new ones to add.
- Your most exciting moment? When I got married, and when I got commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy.
- The love of my life? My husband. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2001. I haven’t been looking for a replacement.
Lady Alex, the Elfin Keeper of the Keys for the Council of Elders, begins an epic adventure when she returns to the magical land of Eledon. The final talley of the Golden Harvest is in, and it’s far from the hundred million gold knots required. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the deficit is even larger, caused by the deceitful Rock Elves. These cunning creatures have been paying other Elves with fake gold knots for years, and no one had a clue until now. The Mentors demand the Elves pay the five million knot deficit in ninety days, but no one has any gold left. The pressure is on, and everyone is at a loss for how to come up with the gold, until Lady Alex devises a brilliant plan. But it will require equipment and expertise the Elves don’t have, and time is running out. Can she gather what she needs and save Eledon from financial ruin before it’s too late?
The Golden Deficit is available at Amazon at https://amazon.com/dp/B0DL6G4GB2.
