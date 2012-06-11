📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Vanity Project' Andre Spiteri | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

André Spiteri is the author of award-nominated crime thriller Back From The Dead and other novels featuring struggling characters with troubled pasts. He was born on the sunny island of Malta in 1982 and lives in Edinburgh with his wife, their two daughters, and two cats. Website & Social Media: Website ➜ www.andrespiteri.com Instagram/Threads ➜ https://www.instagram.com/andrespiteri_







On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

If we're talking specifically about police procedurals, I think the key difference is the source of conflict. Most of the time, the detective has trouble with the investigation because of procedural hurdles or interpersonal issues — a difficult superior, say, or problems at home. But my detective's boss is actually quite hands-off, and he's divorced with no kids. The source of conflict is internal. He's unraveling and we get a front row seat into what's going on inside his head.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

My book is set in the fictional Scottish city of Strathburgh, which I like to think of as the city of Edinburgh (which is where I live), if it had Glasgow's grit. Stephen King was a huge influence on me growing up and I loved that he created his own fictional settings, so that's something I always wanted to do in my work. I also thought it would save me having to research locations and describe them accurately. Except it's actually harder to write a fictional city — no Google Maps to bail you out when you can't remember what a place is called or where it is ha ha

Do you have another profession besides writing?

By day, I'm a freelance copywriter. Which, I guess, means my profession is writing.

How long have you been writing?

I've been a freelancing full-time as a copywriter for 10 years and I've been writing stories, on and off, since I was eight years old. It's something I've always wanted to do but I never managed to finish anything until my first book Back From The Dead, which I published last January.

What is your next project?

A sequel to Vanity Project. I'm almost done with the first draft, which means the hard work is about to start!

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

Unlike him, I'm happily married, I have kids, and I'm not a borderline alcoholic. But I suppose I share his inability to switch off (though I'm getting better at that) and his sense of loyalty and fairness.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

A steep learning curve.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

Nothing, to be honest. Around 75% of the material from the first two drafts didn't make it to the final version, but I feel very strongly that the book is all the better for it.

On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

No, but I drink copious amounts of coffee.

Where do you write?

These days, in my office. But I wrote the first draft of my first book entirely on my phone. Now that I've built the habit, it's fine to write in the office, but back then the thought of sitting down at my desk to do it felt like too much pressure.

Do you write every day?

Yes. Weekends included.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

No. I do make the occasional note, but it's rare. Mostly I'm a brain-to-keyboard kind of guy.

Fun stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

A cruise. Unlimited free food and drink, you're somewhere new every day, and you're given a list of activities to choose from so you don't even have to worry about what you're going to do with yourself. What's not to love?

Favorite dessert?

I'm not a dessert person. I'm big on crisps. Specifically Walker's Sensations sweet chilli flavour

Any hobbies?

I play guitar, read, and watch telly.

What song is currently playing on a loop in your head?

Ghost - Square Hammer

What is something that made you laugh recently?

My four year-old telling off the cat because he sat on one of her dolls.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

I'm not a breakfast person. My breakfast is usually mainlining coffee until it's time for lunch.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

Probably my swimming trunks. Not much use for them up here in Scotland.

Tell us about your longest friendship.

We met in kindergarten and our birthdays are three weeks apart. We don't hang out as much as we used to as we live in different countries, but we're still in touch.

What advice would you give to a first time writer?

Don't overthink it. Keep going even if what you're writing doesn't feel like it's working. That's what drafts 2 and 3 are for.