📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Vision of the Quest' Kimberly Cole | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Kimberly Cole was born in Baltimore and raised in Millersville, Maryland. She grew up in a very small home with six brothers and sisters. This was the beginning of where the fuse was lit with great expectations of creating stories to be read throughout the world. She completed high school at Old Mill High. Her hobbies are writing novels and reading good books. She finds it an enjoyment to help others by giving to charities, because they go to places she cannot be and charities impact lives which she may never get to see. Ms. Cole’s favorite authors are C.S. Lewis (The Chronicles of Narnia) and Frank Peretti (Piercing the Darkness). Website & Social Media: Website ➜ www.kcstories4life.com X ➜ https://x.com/TEPKimberlyCole Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564976310953





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

It’s funny how inspiration struck for The Vision of the Quest. I had mentioned to my husband that I’d love to write a book similar to C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia. It was a deep desire of my heart, and through this process, I’ve come to realize just how powerful our words are. What we hope for, believe in faith, and speak aloud can manifest.

One night, my nine-year-old daughter Meghan woke up excited and full of energy. She exclaimed, ‘Mom, I had this awesome dream about a mother named Liana and her three kids—Alicia, Roger, and Emily! In the dream, Liana’s car broke down in front of a large mansion, where a bald-headed butler greeted them at the door. There was also an evil man named Sir Bronze Pierce, dressed all in black!

The amazing thing is, I never shared my heart’s desire with my daughter, but the Lord, who knows all things, gave my daughter Meghan the beginning of an adventurous story. That’s where it all began. From there, I give God all the credit, for I could not have completed The Vision of the Quest without Him.

Can you give us a short excerpt?

Liana, a widowed mother of Alicia and Emily, is in a desperate situation. After her car breaks down on a desolate road, she feels lucky to have her daughter’s friend Roger with them. As they begin to trek to seek help, Liana has no idea that she, her daughters, and Roger are all about to embark on the adventure of their lives.

After the group finally reaches the vast doors of a mansion in the middle of nowhere, they are greeted by an eerie butler, who leads them to Sir Bronze Pierce, the master of the mansion who soon captivates Liana with his charming personality. Roger and the rest of the group are slowly drawn, one-by-one, through a portal into a different time, where they are soon thrust into a battle with a wicked warlord whose ultimate goal is complete domination. It is up to Alicia, Roger, and Emily to bring back harmony and peace to these strange kingdoms.

As the three young people seek the help of the king’s court—a loyal Griffin, a powerful rock man, and other valiant warriors—they must unite against the forces of a warlord intent on destroying anyone who stands in his way…

Graven shouted out. “For the cause!”

Chip and Granite watched the beast aim toward Graven’s head. Graven, not a bit frightened with high speed, daringly moved toward the fiery creature shooting his laser beams repeatedly into the dragon’s armor of diamonds. The angry cannon shot scorching fire from his mouth and just skimmed the griffin’s back. He charged forward and swatted Graven backward with his enormous tail, knocking him into the water.

With Emily fifty feet from the cliff mustered up enough courage and screamed. Every limb in her body shook. “Leave my friends alone, you big bully!” Her big, blonde curls were soaked, dangling in her fiery, round face. The diamond beast turned and headed toward Emily with hostility. Acorn stood in front of the chosen ones. White Lightning and Spot flew to the side of the kids. Still an eagle, Chip flew hastily to the rescue and transformed into an enormous, sharp, double-edged sword. He placed himself into Alicia’s and Roger’s hands, and the two held tightly onto the blade. The dragon hurtled forward in a head-on collision to destroy Acorn to reach the three who had the prophecy of old to keep from bringing the kingdoms together as one. He went berserk with wrath. He charged full blast. Alicia and Roger screamed out, “Now!” Acorn dove to the side. The dragon, caught off guard, did not see the sizeable double-edged sword that stabbed deep through his heart. And with each breath of the dragon the sword penetrated even further. Chip felt the rhythm of it, little by little, scarcely beating.

He became a sword knowing the dragon of death would have killed them all. The vehement beast screeched out in severe pain, taking many giant leaps backward, throwing itself hard into the depths of the sea with Chip still wedged into his heart. The dragon flipped and turned in a downward spin, landing heavily into the bottomless pit. The sea swallowed him up into a lonesome grave. The dragon’s fall created such an impact, large amounts of water splashed up in all directions.

The chosen ones ran to the end of the cliff with the king’s knights searching for Chip. Everyone found themselves holding their breath, waiting as seconds turned in minutes and minutes into hours. Graven concluded... there is no greater gift for one to lay down his life for others.

…To find out whatever else can go wrong. Don’t give up the journey and pursue after the Quest to locate and find your answers.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Chapter Eight was exciting to write, as it introduces rocks that recount extraordinary events from various times and places throughout history.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The Vision of the Quest would surprise people into realizing that anybody could become a somebody of importance.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am currently working on Part Two of The Vision of the Quest, titled The Rise of the Challenge, and I plan to write Part Three, Enter the Dragons, in the near future. I also have other books in progress, but I am uncertain when they will be published.

Finally, is there a message you’re trying to get across with your book?

You can overcome all your trials and tribulations to fulfill your destiny.