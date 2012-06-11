📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Dragged Down Deep' Michael Okon | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Michael Okon is an award-winning and best-selling author of multiple genres, including paranormal, thriller, horror, action/adventure, and self-help. He graduated from Long Island University with a degree in English and then later received his MBA in business and finance. Coming from a family of writers, he has storytelling in his DNA. Michael has been writing from as far back as he can remember, his inspiration being his love for films and their impact on his life. From the time he saw The Goonies, he was hooked on the idea of entertaining people through unforgettable characters. Michael is a lifelong movie buff, a music playlist aficionado, and a sucker for self-help books. He lives on the North Shore of Long Island with his wife and children. Website & Social Media: Website ➜ www.michaelokon.com Twitter ➜ https://www.x.com/IAmMichaelOkon Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/IAmMichaelOkon











How did you come up with the idea for your book, Dragged Down Deep?

I was watching Creature from the Black Lagoon, and wondered why hasn’t there been a retelling of this incredible story. I started beating out the story for Dragged Down Deep as the credits to Black Lagoon started rolling.

What was the hardest part writing your book?

Not making it too long. I like to consider my novels like movies. 200 pages, beat for beat, beginning middle and end. This was hard because I had so much story to tell. The characters didn’t want to leave me alone.

How long have you been writing or when did you start?

I’ve been writing, albeit poorly, since I’m 15. I started writing screenplays in college. Fast forward, and I wrote a little self help book called Just Ask the Universe, and it took off. I figured if I can write a self help book, I can certainly write a novel. 20 novels later, and this book business became something more than part time for me.

Do you hear from readers?



What do they say? My readers are amazing. They’re so loyal. I accept any criticism for my art in any way. I am very accessible on my website and through my management team. I’ve even been stopped at Disneyland to sign an autograph. Most of my readers want more of my stories. Seems like almost 20 novels just isn’t enough for them! I also get this question with every single person who I’ve ever spoken too about my books – when are they gonna get made into movies? My answer is always the same – very soon.

What has been your best accomplishment as a writer?

Finishing my first book Just Ask the Universe. Literally typing THE END. After I wrote my first book, nothing was going to stop me from writing 20 more. But I had to get the first one done.

How do you use social media as an author?

Social media is a great tool to connect with your fans. Instagram and X have been the two best platforms for me personally. My mom runs my Facebook page and she gets all the fan mail through there. I don’t like advertising my books. I like advertising myself more and once people find out I’m an author, they almost always buy my books.

Do you have anything you'd like to say to your readers?



You are all amazing! I cannot thank you enough for the support over the years. It’s been quite a journey. Many more books (and some movies) on the horizon.





