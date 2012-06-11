📚 Virtual Book Tour: A Bookish Chat with 'The Mirror' P.K. Eden | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview
P.K. Eden is the alter ego of multi-published and award winning authors Patt Milhailff and Kathye Quick whose debut novel FIREBRAND was lauded as comparable to the Harry Potter series, garnered 5-Star reviews, and won numerous Reviewer’s Choice Awards.
Born long, long ago in a place not so far away, Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Quick has been writing since the Sisters in St. Casmir’s Grammar School gave her the ruled yellow paper and a number two pencil. She writes contemporary and career romances, romantic comedies, historical romances as well as urban fantasy.
Kathye has twenty fiction books in print with various publishing houses and one non-fiction compilation of her town’s history at the behest of the Manville Library Bord. She was honored to have been named an Amazon top 100 Romance Author for Ineligible Bachelor published by Montlake Romance. Other works include a three book Grandmother’s Rings Series – Amethyst, Sapphire and Citrine, a rom-com series that follows three siblings as they use their Grandmother’s Rings given to them by their mother to find their soulmates.
Because she has been fascinated by King Arthur and his knights for almost forever, her series Beyond Camelot, Brother Knights, is her vision of how the majestic kingdom may have survived after Arthur. Two books are written in this series with the third and final still in concept.
She is a founding member of Liberty State Fiction Writers and has been a part of Romance Writers of America and New Jersey Romance Writers.
She is married to her real-life hero, Donald, and has three grown sons, each having romantic adventures of their own. Her two grandkids, Savannah and Dax, happily cut into her writing time but she still manages to get a few pages done each day.
Website & Social Media:
Website ➜ www.Kathrynquick.com
Twitter ➜ https://x.com/KQuickAuthor
Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram ➜ https://www.instagram.com/
Goodreads ➜ https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/217228581-the-mirror
***
Thanks to novelist and editor, Dr. Nathasha Brooks-Harris who invited Patt Milhailff to write for several TRUE CONFESSION lines of magazines where she learned tight and entertaining writing and resulted in the publication of more than two hundred short stories and articles.
One of Patt’s most gratifying experiences was when she moderated a standing room only workshop at the African American Romance Slam Jam in 2004 and has since enjoyed speaking engagements at libraries, book clubs and other forums.
She was awarded 2009 Author of the year and 2010 Mentor of the year by Romance writers of America, New York City Chapter, a terrific organization that helped her to obtain valuable lessons and insight while on her writing journey.
Patt is also featured in A Dream Deferred, A Joy Achieved, a non-fiction novella by Charise Nesbit a co-producer at Tyler Perry Studios, about foster care, as well as being included in two of Times Bestselling Author Zane’s anthologies.
Patt is one half of the writing duo P.K. Eden along with Kathye Quick, authors of Firebrand, that received a five star Affaire de Couer Reviewer’s Choice Award.
She is also a member of Liberty States Fiction Writers the home of a magnitude of talented writers and fellow authors and is the author of nine novels.
Patt was raised, and educated in New York City, residing in New Jersey, and has since relocated to Delaware.
Social Networks for P.K. Eden:
Follow on Twitter: https://x.com/PKEdenAuthor
Follow on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/P.K.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p.k.
Can you tell us what your book, The Mirror, is about?
The Mirror is an urban fantasy involving the Artifacts from the fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm. This is the first book in a series of three each set on a different continent and involves a different artifact. in The Mirror, Snow White's mirror activates and shows a man getting into a cab at Penn Station, New York. When the cab reaches the intersection, it is hit by a city truck and exploded into flames. The Mirror then shows the city in ruins. It is now up to the Primogen Sentinels to find the man and discover who wants him dead and why before the omen becomes reality.
Can you tell us a little about your main and supporting characters?
The Primogen Sentinels are a secret group who have been protecting the artifacts in the fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm from being discovered for hundreds of years.
The Sentinels are:
- Siene and Reed Dower, Europe, brother and sister, direct descendants of the Brothers Grimm and overseers of the Grimm Protectors,
- Siene – adept at German engineering, dabbles in nuclear technology
- Reed – weapons expert, likes fast cars and fast women
- Kai Soong, Asia, female, martial arts expert and electronics wizard
- Caleb Buru, Africa, male, tracker and runner
- Jon Two-Bear, North America, male, Shaman, attuned to the elements and nature
- Paz Santos, South America, female, large network of contacts who can get almost anything
- Quinnock E’ak, Antarctica, male, expert in survival techniques
- Jack Brumboo, Australia, MacGyver-like abilities to make something from nothing
The Primogens are opposed by Taltos, a splinter group of former Primogens who have gone roue and want to use the artifacts for person gain and world domination. They are led by Lucian Davalos, one time Prime and former lover of Siene Dower.Dr. Ben Michaels, Primogen code name the Catalyst, is caught between fact and fantasy after Siene saves his life. With his science background cracking by the minute, he reluctantly agrees to follow her to find out why someone would want him dead.
Your book is set in New York City and three continents. Can you tell us why you chose this location in particular?
- I am very familiar with the city and go there often. Also, with New York being one of the hubs of commerce, trade and science, it was only natural to start there. I chose to use three continents in the race for the artifacts to accent the fact that there is legend and folklore everywhere.
How long did it take you to write your book?
I write with a talented writing partner, Patt Mihailoff. Her strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa. We both have a fascination with fantasy and wanted to write something different from all those out there already. So, with the back and forth and editing and reediting, it took us a little over a year and a half to get it to a point we could begin to search for a publisher. We are thrilled the Wild Rose Press liked our story as much as we did.
As an aside, P. K. Eden comes from the initials of our first name - P and K - with Eden coming from the plot of the first book we wrote together called Firebrand about the return of the Garden of Eden.
What has been the most pivotal point of your writing life?
Besides meeting Patt, it was publishing my first book after 10 years of rejections. That taught me to persevere and not give up on my dreams.
What kind of advice would you give up and coming authors?
I can only give them the best advice I ever got, and it was from my father. He asked if I knew the definition of failure. I gave him my thoughts on this, and he said no, that wasn't it. He told me failure was giving up right before you were going to succeed.
So, keep on writing. You will succeed.
What if you found out the artifacts from the fairy tales you loved as a child were real and one of them just predicted your death? That’s the dilemma Scientist Ben Michaels faces when Siene Dower, descendant of the Brothers Grimm, tells him that Snow White’s Magic Mirror sent her to stop him from getting into the cab that crashed and burst into flame right before his eyes at the intersection at Penn Station, New York City. Does practical Dr. Michaels dismiss everything he knows about reality and science and follow the curious and beautiful woman who just saved his life?
The Mirror is available at Amazon.
Leave a Comment