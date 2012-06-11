📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Silver Falcon' David Tindell | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

David Tindell lives in northwest Wisconsin, where he dabbles in radio, trains in the martial arts and studies the warrior ethos. His White Vixen and Quest series have earned stellar reviews. With his wife Sue he travels the world, seeking out new places to feature in his next thriller. He blogs at www.davidtindellauthor.com. Connect with him at X at www.x.com/davidtindell1 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/DavidTindellAuthor.







I am so excited about your new book, The Silver Falcon. Why did you choose this particular story to write about?

It’s the 4th book in the White Vixen series, and the first challenge in writing Jo Ann Geary is, Where will I send her this time? I’ve never been to the Yukon, but it’s intrigued me for a long time, especially since I’ve made a couple trips to the Alaska panhandle, which is pretty close. That area has a different kind of vibe, and I would imagine the Yukon is even more different. So, I always had that as the location for the next book. As to the plotline, I have to thank the Chinese and American governments for that one, the Chinese for sending that spy balloon across the entire continental US a couple years back, and the US government for not doing anything about it.

Can you tell us a little about the main characters in your book?

The story is set in 1990, and the protagonist is Jo Ann Geary, the White Vixen. A lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, Jo works for a special operations unit, Pallas Group, and is on assignment at a Canadian Air Force base near Vancouver when the Falcon drifts across Alaska and comes down in the Yukon. She’s the natural choice by President Bush to represent US interests as the Canadians send a Ranger patrol into Tombstone Territorial Park to find the landing site of the object. The main antagonist is a Soviet Air Force general, Dubrovsky, who knows what the Falcon is, and is willing to go to just about any lengths to get it back.

They say all books of fiction have at least one pivotal point where the reader just can’t put the book down. What is one of the pivotal points in your book?

Just as Jo and her Rangers are about to enter the park to search for the Falcon, she gets a call from the Pentagon on her sat phone. An unidentified aircraft has been spotted well north of their position, dropping paratroopers. Nobody knows who they are, but they obviously want the Falcon, too. Then her sat phone goes dead.

Does this novel carry a message?

There are honorable people on both sides in this book, and they all face the same question: how far will they go to protect their national interests? And, is it possible to go too far?

What’s your next project?

The Dance We Shared is the third book in my Men of Honor series. Each of the entries is a story about a man facing difficult decisions and challenges in the name of personal honor. In The Dance, Ben Fletcher, a divorced man in his 50s living in western Wisconsin, is still trying to get over the loss of the woman who was the love of his life. Twenty years earlier, she broke up with him thanks to a stupid mistake on his part. She married another man and left town. Now, cleaning out his office, Ben discovers a card she’d mailed to him, containing her phone number and three words: “Please help me.” The problem is, the card was sent five years ago…right before she abruptly quit her job, left her husband and disappeared.

Is there anything you’d like to tell your readers and fans?

Get ready for adventure with The Silver Falcon!



