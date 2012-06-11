📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Silver Falcon' David Tindell | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview
David Tindell lives in northwest
Wisconsin, where he dabbles in radio, trains in the martial arts and
studies the warrior ethos. His White Vixen and Quest
series have earned stellar reviews. With his wife Sue he travels the
world, seeking out new places to feature in his next thriller. He blogs
at www.davidtindellauthor.com. Connect with him at X at www.x.com/davidtindell1 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/DavidTindellAuthor.
I am so excited about your new book, The Silver Falcon. Why did you choose this particular story to write about?
It’s the 4th book in the White Vixen series, and the first challenge in writing Jo Ann Geary is, Where will I send her this time? I’ve never been to the Yukon, but it’s intrigued me for a long time, especially since I’ve made a couple trips to the Alaska panhandle, which is pretty close. That area has a different kind of vibe, and I would imagine the Yukon is even more different. So, I always had that as the location for the next book. As to the plotline, I have to thank the Chinese and American governments for that one, the Chinese for sending that spy balloon across the entire continental US a couple years back, and the US government for not doing anything about it.
Can you tell us a little about the main characters in your book?
The story is set in 1990, and the protagonist is Jo Ann Geary, the White Vixen. A lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, Jo works for a special operations unit, Pallas Group, and is on assignment at a Canadian Air Force base near Vancouver when the Falcon drifts across Alaska and comes down in the Yukon. She’s the natural choice by President Bush to represent US interests as the Canadians send a Ranger patrol into Tombstone Territorial Park to find the landing site of the object. The main antagonist is a Soviet Air Force general, Dubrovsky, who knows what the Falcon is, and is willing to go to just about any lengths to get it back.
They say all books of fiction have at least one pivotal point where the reader just can’t put the book down. What is one of the pivotal points in your book?
Just as Jo and her Rangers are about to enter the park to search for the Falcon, she gets a call from the Pentagon on her sat phone. An unidentified aircraft has been spotted well north of their position, dropping paratroopers. Nobody knows who they are, but they obviously want the Falcon, too. Then her sat phone goes dead.
Does this novel carry a message?
There are honorable people on both sides in this book, and they all face the same question: how far will they go to protect their national interests? And, is it possible to go too far?
What’s your next project?
The Dance We Shared is the third book in my Men of Honor series. Each of the entries is a story about a man facing difficult decisions and challenges in the name of personal honor. In The Dance, Ben Fletcher, a divorced man in his 50s living in western Wisconsin, is still trying to get over the loss of the woman who was the love of his life. Twenty years earlier, she broke up with him thanks to a stupid mistake on his part. She married another man and left town. Now, cleaning out his office, Ben discovers a card she’d mailed to him, containing her phone number and three words: “Please help me.” The problem is, the card was sent five years ago…right before she abruptly quit her job, left her husband and disappeared.
Is there anything you’d like to tell your readers and fans?
Get ready for adventure with The Silver Falcon!
October 1990. A mysterious object is
seen floating eastward over Alaska, resembling a silver falcon of
Tlingit legend. Air Force radar can’t see it. Fighter jets scramble to
intercept the object, but all the pilots can do is watch it cruise
across the border into Canada, where it comes down in a remote part of
the Yukon Territory.
USAF special operator Jo Ann Geary, the White Vixen, is dispatched to Dawson City to assist Canadian Rangers in the search for the object in the Cloudy Range of Tombstone Territorial Park. They’ve barely started their hike when all radio comms with Ottawa and Washington go dead, but not before Jo is told about an unidentified aircraft dropping paratroopers north of the target’s last known location. Who are they, and why do they want the Falcon?
As the weather deteriorates, Jo and the Canadian intelligence agent in command of the mission worry that the Rangers will be outnumbered and outgunned if they encounter the airborne troops, who are almost certainly Russians. At the White House, the president is told that the Falcon’s technology, whether man-made or extra-terrestrial, could be so important that the invaders might possibly call in a nuclear strike from an offshore submarine if they’re unable to keep the Falcon away from the allied force.
Thrust into the midst of indigenous Rangers who don’t really trust her, unable to get help from Washington or Ottawa, and facing an enemy force that could be desperate enough to risk war, the Vixen must call on all her skills to survive and prevent the Falcon, whatever it is, from touching off a nuclear cataclysm.
Here’s what reviewers are saying about The Silver Falcon!
“The White Vixen is back in a white knuckle adventure. Block out plenty of reading time because you won’t want to put this book down. Great addition to the series.“
— Col. Walter E. Kurtz
The Silver Falcon is available at Amazon at https://bit.ly/TheSilverFalconEbook.
