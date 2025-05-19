Cover Reveal: Against All Odds Anthology (Far, Far Away, Vol. 3)

Mirror World Publishing and Sapphyria's Book Promotions present the cover reveal for the

Against All Odds Anthology (Far, Far Away, Vol 3).





About Against All Odds:





Love wins against the odds, in tumultuous times, unlikely circumstances, and dangerous places...





Volume three of our Far, Far Away series brings seven authors together to put a spotlight on stories of marginalized love.





Step across the galaxy to a world where love defies gender, race, and the outbreak of war. Fight for love of all kinds when the well-being of family and friends are threatened by magic power-tools. Witness an unlikely and dangerous affair between a god and his human handler. Then learn the meaning of self-love through the lived experience of a sentient Sapphire.





Through these powerful, unique tales, love is revealed to be the ultimate risk, it gives you purpose when the world turns dark and strange, and it proves time and again that it crosses all barriers, whether they are those of culture, time, distance, or strife. In this collection, love really does conquer all.









Release Date:





May 19, 2025





Publisher Website:











