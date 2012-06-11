🔥 Hot New Children's Books! The Whispering Witch & Nobody Important by Lee J. Mavin #children #childrensbooks #newrelease

Two beautifully written and illustrated children's books...

Title: The Whispering Witch

Author: Lee J. Mavin

Pages: 50

Genre: Children's Picture Book (ages 4 - 12 years)

The Whispering Witch starts with a fading world. The trees are turning grey and the islands are sinking beneath the rising seas. Men of earth continued with their bickering and wars and all hope withered. A young girl came from the soil with one purpose, to heal the sick world. She regrew the glaciers and sprinkled down seeds into the rainforests and even brought the dinosaurs back, hatching from new eggs. The infant reptiles stretch out and play in the modern new world and the children adore them. However, the men cry out in object and gather their swords to bring her down. The leaders of earth witnessed these changes and only wanted to maintain order and control. But the leaders of mankind feared her touch. Distrustful of the power they could not control, they cast her away, determined to maintain their rule. Yet the witch did not come for them. Her message was for their children—the next generation, still untouched by the greed and ruin that plagued the old.

So, the powerful leaders of earth hunted her down and cursed her name. She did not fight them and returned back below, beneath the soil. However, she whispered to all the children of the world and asked them all to put away their father’s swords and look to the gardens, watering the world with hope.

Here’s what reviewers are saying about The Whispering Witch!

“The Whispering Witch is a beautifully crafted story that blends fantasy with a powerful message about nature, hope, and the dangers of greed. When the earth is on the brink of ruin, a mysterious witch rises to restore balance, but those in power, driven by fear, reject her. Yet, her wisdom is not meant for them—it is for the children, the ones who still have the power to create change. The writing is captivating, drawing readers into a world both magical and deeply relevant. The illustrations bring every page to life, making this a book that will be cherished and revisited time and time again. A must-read for families who love thought-provoking stories with heart and meaning.”

— Irina Smirnova



“A deeply moving tale with anime-esque visuals and a profound message to save the planet, this work of art earns four out of five stars. Suitable for readers 7 and up who love nature and advocate positive change, this is the tale of a witch like no other. The only question left to ask is: Will you be the one to listen?”

– Dakota Love

The Whispering Witch is available at Amazon.

Title: Nobody Important

Author: Lee J. Mavin

Pages: 50

Genre: Children's Picture Book (ages 3 - 12 years)

Nobody could have known that the Evil Ones would attack so suddenly from the North. They came with fire and folly, mounted on wild beasts, and the poor Underlings, who were very much undersized and unprepared, cried out for help across the Western Lands. They tried to broadcast the terror to the world and the Higher Elders and Wise Chieftains devised plans to strike back. As the war grew and grew the innocent Underlings watched in horror, hoping for someone to save them. One of those Underlings was Nobody Important (yes that was his actual name), and he came up with an unrealistic plan to stop the Evil Ones.

What was this unrealistic plan and how could somebody named Nobody Important bring an end to the war?

Here’s what reviewers are saying about Nobody Important!

“I really loved this book! This is perfect for children aged 4 to 12 and the illustrations are fantastic. At first the playful words and quirky characters seem to be fun and amusing, however as the story develops, the characters take on a darker side. Nobody Important is clearly reflecting a deeper meaning of current events and gives us hope. Maybe a simple poet like Nobody Important can bring peace?”

— Mario Chinwa

Nobody Important is available at Amazon.

