🔥 Hot New Ghost Fiction/Women's Fiction Book! Raising the Dead by Jayne Lisbeth #newrelease

Raising the Dead is the journey of a naive young woman who grows to maturity through the love and mentoring of friends, both living and dead...

Title: Raising the Dead

Author: Jayne Lisbeth

Pages: 330

Genre: Coming of Age/Ghost Fiction/Mystery/Supernatural/Women's Friendship

Jayne Lisbeth's second novel, Raising the Dead, is a coming of age book which delves into the importance of friendship between women and men, strangers and spirits.

Raising the Dead, bookmarked in the year 1979, is the exploration of a young bride's struggle towards maturity and overcoming the depths of grief. Ms. Lisbeth's beautiful, poetic prose weaves history, love, friendship, reading, culinary arts, crafts and the beauty of nature into the development of Emeline, the protagonist of this remarkable work.

Synopsis:

Emeline, a new bride, has been transported from her beloved home in the California Delta by her husband with their move to his mother's home city, Charles Town, in Virginia. Marooned in grief after the deaths of her beloved parents. a mysterious elderly woman, Felicity, befriends her. Through Felicity Emeline learns to love reading, cooking. She also becomes confident enough to reach out to others and form new friendships. Felicity teaches Emeline the craft of chair caning, which becomes a lucrative enterprise which further assists Emeline in her search for independence and maturity. When Emeline is most dependent on Felicity her friend mysteriously disappears. With the assistance of her new-found friends Emeline searches and discovers for her lost friend. Through the love of friendship, her husband and her friends assist Emeline in her search for Felicity, Emeline’s mentor and "other mother," Emeline discovers a frightening spiritual reality which uplifts her in unimaginable ways. Through friendship she learns the value of love and the enduring spirit of those who have touched her life, even if they are no longer among the living.

Raising the Dead is a mystery to be unearthed by the reader in these poetic pages. Loveable and quirky characters, both living and dead, entrance and entertain. Reviewers of Raising the Dead “can’t put this book down” until they discover how and where Emeline finds her dear friend. Emeline’s friendships, the development of her relationship with her husband and her search for Felicity help this young bride to move into her future. Emeline is a beloved heroine worthy of the most sophisticated and avid readers.

Raising the Dead is available at Amazon.







