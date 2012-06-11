📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Unorganized Crime & Unorganized Secrets' Judy Serrano #AuthorInterview

Judy Serrano graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce with a master’s degree in English. She is the owner of Make Cents Editing Services and is an English teacher at a local high school. Judy writes romantic suspense, Mafia romance, and paranormal romance. She is the author of The Easter’s Lilly Series, The Linked Series, Ivy Vines, Visions and the Unorganized Crime series. Although originally from New York, Judy resides in Texas with her husband and six cats. Website & Social Media: Website ➜ www.judyserrano.com X ➜ http://www.x.com/AuthorJSerrano Facebook ➜ https://www.facebook.com/JudySerranoAuthor/ Goodreads ➜ https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4792103.Judy_Serrano













Before you started writing your book, what kind of research did you do to prepare yourself to write it?

This is not my first Mafia romance. When I first started writing Easter’s Lilly (My first book) I did quite a bit of research on the Mafia. What really happens to them in prison? How do they operate? What is the leader really like? I did a deep dive. I wanted it to be as realistic as possible, at least from that standpoint.

Did you pursue publishers, or did you opt to self-pub?

I have had a publisher once before. I decided to do the last few books on my own. My husband is the actual publisher with 6K Publishing. For my next project, I am going to look for an outside publisher just to give him a break. I have 12 books, and he does have a job of his own. Lol…

If self-published, did you hire someone to format the ebook version for you or did you do it yourself? Can you tell us what that was like?

My husband does it all.

If self-published, how did you determine the price?

Amazon is pretty good at telling us what to charge. They even lower it for you if it appears that the sales are low.

Did you purposefully choose a distinct month to release your book? Why?

I release my books when they are ready. I don’t really have a system.

How did you choose your cover?

My older books had random covers. Some I paid for, and some my husband did. These last two books were done by son Miguel Serrano III. He is a professional videographer/photographer at https://migueldoesmedia.com/ The man on the cover is my youngest son, Enrique Serrano, who does some modeling when he can.

What’s your opinion on giving your book away to sell other copies of your book?

I do it all the time. I just want to get my books out there. Any way that I can help that along, I do.

What are some of the most important things you believe an author should do before their book is released?

Read it, edit, and edit again. A second set of eyes doesn’t hurt either. I used to be a professional editor, and I know how expensive hiring someone can be, so I recommend using the recourses that are available online and edit as much as you possibly can.

What are some of the most important things you believe an author should do after their book is released?

I think book tours are a good idea. They get your book out in the public eye and will help get your name out there. Also, use your social media to advertise. Probably most authors have a pretty big presence online. Use it to your advantage.

What would you like to say to your readers and fans about your book?

I am so grateful that you are reading my books. Thank you so much for your support. I promise that these books will keep you on the edge of your seat.







