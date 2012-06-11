How A First-Time Author Sold Hundreds of Books

Doak Turner may not be a household name, but that’s part of what makes his story so inspiring. Doak Turner had what every first-time author dreams of having: a successful book signing in a packed house in his hometown library. Afterwards, his hosts told him that twenty people usually came to these events, but he had smashed the record by having over eighty people show up — many of whom drove over an hour to be there.

Not bad for a first-time author.

There was no magic involved. Doak’s a marketing guy. He simply used old-fashioned marketing know-how to make this event so successful — and he has used the same principles to sell books ever since.

Read the rest of article at BookBaby.

