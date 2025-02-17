Book Video Trailer: Find My Daughter by Jennifer Chase #crimethriller #booktrailer

Title: Find My Daughter: Detective Scott Series Book 13

Author: Jennifer Chase

Publisher: Bookouture

Publication Date: February 17, 2025

Pages: 384

Genre: Crime Thriller

She hears footsteps approaching, then the clunk of a heavy lock. Her body is numb in the cold but she stands, determined to fight. A blinding light overpowers her, and the world goes black…

When Detective Katie Scott finds a woman dying in the car garage, blood pooling around her, she reaches her just in time to hear her utter the words: find my daughter.

Katie doesn’t waste a second gathering her team and pulling the case file for the missing child, Anna Braxton, a teen with sparkling blue-eyes and an even brighter future. Staring at the blank investigation board, Katie won’t rest until she fulfills Anna’s mother’s dying wish.

Searching the Braxton’s impeccable family home, Katie finds Anna’s journal, filled with teenage secrets. Buried among the pages, she thinks she finds a lead—a strange man reached out to Anna, just days before she went missing…

But the case takes a terrifying turn when Anna’s best friend also vanishes. Hours later, a girl’s body is found in the embers of a house fire, her yellow satin dress devastatingly beautiful amongst the ashes. Is it Anna, her best friend, or another girl?

One thing is certain: a monster has the closeknit community of Pine Valley in a chokehold, and Katie must get one step ahead of the killer before any more precious young lives are taken. But at what cost?

Here’s what reviewers are saying about Find My Daughter!

“This book was excellent and had an ending that has me wishing the next book was out already!”

Amazon

“Find My Daughter is jaw dropping. Once I started reading the latest in the Katie Scott series I couldn’t put it down until the end. I am already looking forward the next book in the series. If you haven’t read any of the Katie Scott books here is a little glimpse of what you’re missing.”

Amazon



“I love this author and have loved every book in this series. I raced through this one even as I did not want it to finish as I was enjoying it so much. Just wow!”

NetGalley





