📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Soul Stirrings' Author Anita Hackley Lambert #AuthorInterview #SoulStirrings

Renowned for her expertise as a genealogist, historian, and biographer, Anita Hackley Lambert secured her place in history with her inaugural book—a feat lauded by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Levering Lewis, esteemed historian Charles Patterson, and Harpers Ferry Historical National Park. She stands unrivaled as the familial authority, penning insightful biographies of F.H.M. Murray and Barry A. Murray, both visionary businessmen and lifelong champions of civil rights. As the CEO and president of her former high-tech company, Ms. Lambert founded HLE Publishing, a subsidiary of Hackley Lambert Enterprises—from which she launched her writing career. With a passion for sharing God’s truth and a deep understanding of scripture, she crafts compelling messages that uplift, encourage, and strengthen believers in their walk with Christ. Her works reflect a profound commitment to faith, wisdom, and the transformative power of God’s love. Through her books, devotionals, and teachings, Anita aims to empower readers to confidently embrace their spiritual journey, trust in God’s promises, and experience the abundant life He has planned for them. She is the mother of three sons and one daughter. Nestled in the picturesque Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, she lives with her husband. Her journey continues. In addition to two captivating biographies, she as added an impressive number of faith-based nonfiction gems to her literary legacy. Website & Social Media: Website | X | Facebook #1 | Facebook #2 | Facebook #3 | Instagram #1 | Instagram #2 | LinkedIn | BookBub











Tell us about yourself and how many books you have written.

I am living proof of God’s redeeming power—a once-broken young girl whom the Lord, Jehovah, lifted from the depths of darkness and set on a path of divine purpose. My life is a testimony of grace, transformation, and the unwavering love of God, who not only rescued me from the pit of hell but anointed me to be a vessel of His truth. Through writing and preaching, I carry forth His divine messages, offering hope, encouragement, and restoration to those who need it most.

If I count my very first unpublished book, I have completed fourteen nonfiction books—five of which are published, and at least three from my Soul STIRRINGS series are currently being formatted for release in 2025. My greatest desire is to complete my near-death memoir this year, a story that holds one of the most profound encounters of my life.

Beyond that, I have an additional ten manuscripts in various stages—some with fully developed outlines, others in rough draft format. The reason? I write as I am inspired, receiving what I call spiritual downloads from the Lord. Often, as I work on one project, another revelation comes, compelling me to pause and capture it before it fades.

I pray for the strength and time to complete them all, for each book is a part of the divine calling God has placed upon my life—to inspire, uplift, and bring light to those seeking Him.

What inspired you to write your first book?

"Writing has always been a refuge, a source of healing and transformation. From the ages of five to fourteen, I endured painful experiences at the hands of adults, leaving me burdened with rage and bitterness. But at fourteen, I found my voice through writing. I poured my pain into my first (unpublished) manuscript, No Where to Run, and in doing so, my soul stirred, and I discovered a path to peace. Writing became more than just an outlet—it became the bridge that led me from brokenness to healing, from despair to hope."





What is the name of your latest book and what inspired it?

My latest book, Soul Stirrings: Inspirational Messages Through Revelation, was born from a deep stirring in my own soul. As I read about the struggles of others—their troubled spirits, their feelings of emptiness, rejection, and abandonment—I could feel their pain as if it were my own. So many were lost in confusion and hopelessness, searching for something greater.

Then, one day, everything changed. A divine light ignited within me, and I felt the unmistakable urging of the Holy Spirit. He was guiding me—compelling me—to write messages of encouragement, faith, and renewal. I call them 'spiritual downloads' from the Lord, words that flowed into my spirit, filled with wisdom and comfort, meant to uplift and restore.

I simply began writing everything I heard, and before I knew it, I had over 100,000 words of inspired messages. And so, it continues. Soul Stirrings is a collection of those divine revelations, crafted to awaken weary souls, strengthen hearts, and renew faith in those who need it most.

What is your favorite positive saying?

“You can become as BIG as you dream, so dream BIG!” ~Anita Hackley Lambert

I use the above in variations depending on the mission and audience at the time.

For faith-driven inspiration, reinforcing divine purpose and trust in God’s guidance.

To add a poetic and rhythmic touch while emphasizing limitless potential.

For leadership, coaching, or entrepreneurial inspiration.

Now, I plan to use it for social media, branding, or a tagline.

What behind-the-scenes tidbit in your life would probably surprise your readers the most?

One of the most extraordinary and life-altering experiences I’ve had is surviving two separate near-death experiences—each revealing the stark reality of both hell and heaven. In one, I encountered Satan and the torment of the abyss; in the other, I was embraced by Jesus, surrounded by angels, and shown glimpses of the future. These encounters didn’t just change me—they spiritually transformed me in word, thought, and deed, setting me on a divine path to share what I had seen and learned.

Perhaps the most unexpected transformation has been my newfound love for writing faith-based poetry. Once, I never imagined myself as a poet, but now, inspired by the Spirit, words flow in ways I never anticipated. I hope to publish a collection soon, alongside prayer and devotional journals that reflect the depth of my journey.

Where this path leads next? Only God knows. But I’m excited to see His plan unfold.

What is the best advice you have ever heard?

The greatest wisdom I have ever received comes from two powerful sources—one divine, the other deeply personal.

First and foremost, the Word of God has been my guiding light, particularly Proverbs 3 (KJV):

"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." (Proverbs 3:5-6, KJV)

These verses remind me that faith is not about controlling every step but about surrendering to the divine wisdom of God, trusting that He is leading me exactly where I need to be.

The second source of wisdom is a family motto passed down from my great-grandfather, Freeman Henry Morris Murray, a pioneer for civil justice and the subject of my published historical biography, F.H.M. Murray, First Biography of a Forgotten Pioneer for Civil Justice. His words still resonate with me today:

"For this family, failure is not an option. Never give up. Never give in. Never stop until you win. Win. Win."

These two profound influences—God’s wisdom and my great-grandfather’s relentless spirit—continue to shape every aspect of my life. They remind me to walk by faith, press forward with perseverance, and never let obstacles define my destiny.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Absolutely! Writing is more than just putting words on a page—it’s about pouring your soul onto paper, capturing truth, and sharing messages that inspire, heal, and transform lives. Whether you’re writing fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or personal testimony, here are a few key pieces of advice I’ve learned along the way:

Write with Purpose – Don’t just write to fill pages; write to stir hearts, awaken minds, and leave a lasting impact. Ask yourself: What message has God placed in my spirit? What do I want my readers to walk away with?

Embrace the Process – Writing isn’t always easy. Some days, inspiration flows effortlessly, and other days, words feel stuck. Write anyway. Every great book begins with a single sentence. Trust that the process—no matter how slow or challenging—is shaping something extraordinary.

Listen to the Voice Within – I call them spiritual downloads—those moments when the Holy Spirit places words, ideas, or revelations in my heart. Pay attention to those nudges. Keep a notebook or voice recorder handy to capture the messages that come unexpectedly.

Perfection Can Wait – One of the biggest traps for writers is over-editing before the story has fully formed. Write first. Edit later. Let the words flow naturally before worrying about structure or polish. Your first draft isn’t meant to be perfect; it’s meant to exist.

Stay Persistent & Faithful – If writing is your calling, never give up. Whether it takes months or years to complete a book, keep going. Writing is a journey of obedience, creativity, and perseverance. If God has given you the words, He has also given you the strength to bring them to life.

Share Your Work Bravely – Someone out there needs the message you carry. Don’t let fear, self-doubt, or perfectionism silence your voice. Step out in faith, publish boldly, and trust that the right readers will be blessed by what you’ve written.

Above all, write with passion, purpose, and divine inspiration—because your words have the power to stir souls, change lives, and leave a legacy that echoes beyond your time.

Do you have anything specific that you want to say to your readers?

Yes—more than anything, I want you to know you are not alone. No matter what you’ve been through, no matter how broken, weary, or uncertain you may feel, God sees you, loves you, and has a purpose for your life.

Every word I write is meant to encourage, uplift, and stir your soul to a deeper awareness of His presence. If my words can remind you to hold on, trust in His promises, and keep pressing forward, then I have fulfilled my purpose.

I pray that through my books, you will find renewed faith, healing for your heart, and strength to walk boldly in the calling God has placed upon your life.

And remember this: Your story is not over!



God is still writing the next chapter.



Trust Him. Walk in faith. And never stop believing in His plan for you.

With love and blessings,

Anita Hackley Lambert



What does being a successful author look like to you?

To me, true success as an author isn’t measured by book sales, bestseller lists, or recognition—it’s measured by impact. If even one soul is encouraged, one heart is lifted, or one person finds renewed faith through my words, then I have succeeded.

Being a successful author means writing with purpose, staying obedient to the divine calling on my life, and using my gifts to inspire, uplift, and awaken others to God’s love and truth.

It’s not about chasing numbers—it’s about chasing purpose. It’s about being a faithful vessel through whom God can speak, delivering messages of hope, healing (especially since God healed me of Stage 3 Breast Cancer without Chemo, Radiation or medications), and transformation to those who need them most.

Success is knowing that long after I’m gone, my words will continue stirring souls, leading people closer to Christ, and igniting faith in those searching for light.

That is the legacy I pray to leave behind.

What would the logline be for your book?

“The Soul STIRRINGS series is not only a compelling collection of spiritually enriching messages, but a transformative journey of faith, that stirs the soul, awakens and refreshes the spirit, and strengthens the heart—guiding believers to embrace God’s grace, find strength in trials, and walk boldly in His divine calling."







