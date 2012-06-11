📚 A Bookish Chat with 'To Murder a Marquis' Arabella Sheraton | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

From Jane Austen to Georgette Heyer, Arabella Sheraton has found both enjoyment and inspiration in sparkling, witty Regency novels. She also loves history and generally finds the past more fascinating than the future. Arabella wrote her first Regency romance to entertain her aged mom who loved the genre. Arabella is honoured to share the adventures of her heroes and heroines with readers. Author Links Website | Facebook | X | Goodreads







To Murder a Marquis offers Regency romance, historical romance, time travel and murder mystery. Which of these traits were the most fun for you to write?

I write generally about romance in the Regency era, which is historical, and I love murder mystery books, TV series and movies, and am fascinated by the concept of time travel. This is a hard pick, but I think I’ll go with time travel because it is the concept I know the least about and find intriguing. Luckily, my heroine, Jane Carstairs, doesn’t know very much about it either so I felt quite safe forging ahead with her into the unknown.

Which of the characters from To Murder a Marquis do you most closely identify with and why?

Jane Carstairs could be me. I wrote in the first person, so this merged Jane and my personas in a way. Many of Jane’s opinions and reactions were mine, except that I am a neat freak and my apartment is tidy, whereas her flat is a tip! However, I think she dealt better with the terrible danger she experiences, though….

What do you think sets To Murder a Marquis apart from other books of the same genre?

The mash-up of genres (historical, time travel, and murder mystery) is not new so I think my unique writing style and the plot set the book apart. Several beta readers have said how once they started the book, they could not put it down. Jane is transported back 200 years into the past and must make her way without arousing suspicion. So she speaks to the other characters in the Regency style, but her inner thoughts are in her modern voice. This is refreshing and can be very funny.

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

The would-be assassin does not act alone. When their identity is revealed, the extent of the plot is jaw-dropping.

Who is your favorite Regency romance or historical romance author?

Georgette Heyer takes the title. I grew up reading my mother’s collection of Georgette Heyer books. I replaced many of them when the covers finally fell off, but I still have my mother’s original books. I have read them so often but each foray into Heyer’s world reveals something new and charming.

Do you think writing a Regency romance is more complex than writing books of other genres?

Definitely. Writing historical fiction is tricky at best. Fans usually know the era and the clothing, transport, manners, and vocabulary very well. However, Regency is a definite niche genre. The Regency era was a short period spanning the years 1795-1837. Within that narrow margin is an even narrower one when Prince George IV was Prince Regent while his father, George III, was incapacitated. This was 1811 to 1820. The Prince Regent loved good food, wine, friends, and entertainment. Die-hard Regency fans know the era and woe betide a Regency romance writer who gets any details wrong. I check and double check everything.

What’s next for you?

I am already working on the sequel: To Marry a Marquis. The next book kept popping into my mind as Jane’s story continued while I was still writing Book One. Since this is a time travel story, it is inevitable that Jane must return to her own era, 2015, and also inevitable is potential heartbreak… but wait! The story comes full circle in Book One and opens beautifully into Book Two. Fans will be delighted. That’s a promise!



