Book Video Trailer: A Glimpse Too Far by Karen Charles #psychologicalthriller #booktrailer
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, A Glimpse Too Far by Karen Charles!
Inside the Book
Title: A Glimpse Too Far
Author: Karen Charles
Publisher: Bookbaby
Publication Date: June 18, 2025
Pages: 217
Genre: Psychological Thriller
A terrifying gift. A government cover-up. And a past that won’t stay buried.
Elouise thought she had left the past behind. After a tragic accident, she woke with chilling ability to see glimpses of people’s pasts and futures. She’s spent years trying to live a normal life. But when a powerful senator pulls her into a high-stakes game of deception and control, she realizes her gift is no longer a secret—it’s a weapon. And he intends to use it.
She must make an impossible choice: play his deadly game or risk everything to expose the truth.
Danger closes in. Now, Elouise is running for her life, hunted by those who will do anything to silence her.
Who can she trust? The boyfriend who swore to protect her? Or the man who wants to own her gift—at any cost?
A Glimpse Too Far is a pulse-pounding thriller filled with menace, betrayal, and a race against time. Will the truth be uncovered before it’s too late?
To order your copy, visit Amazon and BookBaby.
· ┈┈┈┈┈┈ · ꕥ · ┈┈┈┈┈┈ ·
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment