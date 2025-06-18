Book Video Trailer: A Glimpse Too Far by Karen Charles #psychologicalthriller #booktrailer

Title: A Glimpse Too Far

Author: Karen Charles

Publisher: Bookbaby

Publication Date: June 18, 2025

Pages: 217

Genre: Psychological Thriller

A terrifying gift. A government cover-up. And a past that won’t stay buried.

Elouise thought she had left the past behind. After a tragic accident, she woke with chilling ability to see glimpses of people’s pasts and futures. She’s spent years trying to live a normal life. But when a powerful senator pulls her into a high-stakes game of deception and control, she realizes her gift is no longer a secret—it’s a weapon. And he intends to use it.

She must make an impossible choice: play his deadly game or risk everything to expose the truth.

Danger closes in. Now, Elouise is running for her life, hunted by those who will do anything to silence her.

Who can she trust? The boyfriend who swore to protect her? Or the man who wants to own her gift—at any cost?

A Glimpse Too Far is a pulse-pounding thriller filled with menace, betrayal, and a race against time. Will the truth be uncovered before it’s too late?

To order your copy, visit Amazon and BookBaby.

