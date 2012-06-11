📚 A Bookish Chat with 'From Turmoil to Peace' Delia E. Hayward | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Delia Hayward is a proud mother of three wonderful sons, a beautiful granddaughter and a precious grandson. God put it on her heart to write this book “From Turmoil to Peace” so that people could benefit from her life experiences. She has been blessed and hopes her book blesses others. You can visit her website at https://deliahayward.name/ and follow her at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/delia.hayward.14.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

While living in Georgia, I was working full-time for an attorney and serving on the worship team at my church every Sunday. It was a season of deep spiritual growth for me—each day I immersed myself in God’s Word and spent intentional time in prayer. In 2014, during one of those quiet moments of reflection, I felt a clear and powerful calling from God to write a book about my life. It wasn’t something I had planned, but I chose to walk in obedience to His guidance. That divine prompting became the seed for From Turmoil to Peace, and I’ve been humbled by the journey ever since.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?

My publisher is Wendy Garfinkle of Emery Press LLC. At the time, I had no idea where to begin or who to turn to in the publishing world. Thankfully, a friend shared Wendy’s contact information with me, mentioning that another author she knew had published a successful book through her. That recommendation gave me the confidence to reach out. I appreciated that Wendy was local and came highly regarded by people I trusted, so partnering with her felt like the right step—and it absolutely was.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Absolutely. I believe the cover of a book is the first impression a reader gets—it’s what draws them in before they even read a single word. A compelling cover can spark curiosity, evoke emotion, and invite someone to explore what’s inside. In many ways, it sets the tone for the entire reading experience. If the cover resonates, it can be the very reason someone picks up the book and discovers the message waiting for them.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Writing From Turmoil to Peace was both challenging and deeply rewarding. It required me to revisit painful moments, reflect honestly, and trust that sharing my story would help others find healing. There were times when the emotions felt overwhelming, but I leaned on prayer, faith, and the belief that God had called me to this for a reason.

For anyone thinking about writing a book—especially one that’s personal—my biggest tip is to stay grounded in your “why.” Remember why you’re writing and who you’re writing for. Don’t rush the process. Give yourself grace when it’s hard, and celebrate the small victories along the way. Also, surround yourself with people who support your vision and can offer encouragement when you need it most. Writing a book is a journey, but it’s one that can transform not only your life, but the lives of those who read it.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I do have an idea for a second book, and I’ve begun jotting down notes and reflections as they come to me. It’s still in the early stages, and I’m allowing the process to unfold naturally. I don’t have a timeline for completion just yet, but I’m trusting that, just like with From Turmoil to Peace, the right moment will come. I’m excited about where this next journey might lead and look forward to sharing more when the time is right.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

One of the most surprising—and miraculous—moments in my journey happened three months after God healed me of asthma. I woke up at 3 a.m. in the middle of a full-blown asthma attack, gasping for air. My first thought was, God, You didn’t heal me. But then I declared, Satan, you are a liar—I was healed. With the little breath I had, I dropped to my knees and cried out to the Lord, God, I know You healed me—heal me again! In that moment, I felt my lungs open up in my chest, and I’ve never suffered from asthma since. That experience reaffirmed my faith and reminded me that healing isn’t just physical—it’s spiritual, too.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

The message I want readers to take away from From Turmoil to Peace is that no matter how broken, lost, or overwhelmed you may feel, God is always near—and He is able to restore, heal, and bring peace to even the most chaotic circumstances. My story is a testimony of His grace and faithfulness. I want people to know that their past doesn’t define them, and that through surrender, prayer, and trust in God, transformation is possible. Peace isn’t just a distant hope—it’s a promise waiting to be embraced.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thank you for giving me the space to share my journey—it’s been a true blessing. If there’s one thing I’d like to leave readers with, it’s this: never underestimate the power of faith, even in your darkest moments. God can take your deepest pain and turn it into purpose. From Turmoil to Peace is my story, but I believe it can be a spark of hope for anyone searching for healing and direction. Keep trusting, keep praying, and never stop believing that peace is possible.



