📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Glimpse Too Far' Karen Charles #AuthorInterview

Karen Charles is the author of Freeman Earns a Bike, a children's book, and two thrillers based on true stories. Fateful Connections takes place in the aftermath of 9/11, and Blazing Upheaval takes place during the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles and the Northridge earthquake. She has two businesses: a global company that trains international teachers to teach American English, and an Airbnb on a beautiful bay in Washington State, where she resides with her husband. Her latest book is the psychological thriller, A Glimpse Too Far.







There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

What makes A Glimpse Too Far different is that it’s rooted in a real experience.

The story was inspired by an actual palm reader who read our palms one night, and what she told us came true. I took that true moment and wove it into a psychological thriller that’s not only captivating and suspenseful but also deeply emotional. What sets it apart is how the story blends fact and fiction to explore what happens when someone wakes up from a near-death experience with an extraordinary gift. The tension and mystery draw readers in, but what stays with them is the resilience and humanity of the main character. It’s not just a thriller. It’s a powerful, personal journey.

Where is your book set, and have you ever been there?

The setting is in western Washington State, where I live. The story also takes you to Washington, D.C., Morocco, and Belize, which I have also visited.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

I am a retired educator and the owner of a global company that trains international teachers to teach American English, as well as an Airbnb on a beautiful bay in Washington State.

How long have you been writing?

I wrote throughout my teaching career, but only started writing thrillers based on true stories after I retired ten years ago.

What is your next project?

I am working on a thriller based on the true story of a girl who grew up in San Salvador, where once girls reached a certain age, they were obligated to become the “girlfriend” of a member of whatever gang controlled that area. The story is about her escape and harrowing trip through Guatemala and Mexico, as she desperately seeks her father in Los Angeles.

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

I identify with her ability to adapt to stressors successfully, maintaining psychological well-being in the face of adversity. She grows from difficult times.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

It is challenging, but with the technology available now, it makes sense to self-publish.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

I had a very dramatic cover idea, but I ultimately went with the one the publisher chose.

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

I sometimes snack on popcorn.

Where do you write?

I have a comfortable chair by the window and at my computer in my office.

Do you write every day?

No, some days are just for thinking and doing other activities and jobs.

In today’s tech-savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I often write in a notebook first and then type it on my computer. I find that it helps me edit and make changes when I copy it to the computer.

Favorite travel spot?

Mexico, Puerto Vallarta, and the Riviera Maya

Favorite dessert?

Carrot Cake

Any hobbies?

I enjoy traveling, hiking, gardening, and raising orchids.

What song is currently playing on a loop in your head?

Hallelujah

What is something that made you laugh recently?

My husband makes me laugh all the time. He has a fantastic sense of humor.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

Grape Nuts with sliced bananas.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

I have a scarf that belonged to my mother.

Tell us about your longest friendship.

I have friendships with some of the kids I grew up with in boarding school in Africa.

What advice would you give to a first-time writer?

The best advice I can give to aspiring authors is to stop waiting for permission to write. Don’t wait until you feel ready, qualified, or confident that your story is 'good enough.' Write anyway. Trust your voice. Write the messy first draft, let your characters surprise you, and know that rewriting is where the real magic happens. Also, remember that doubt is part of the process—it shows you care. But don’t let it silence you. Keep showing up on the page, because the only way to become a writer is to write.