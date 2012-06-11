📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Shape of the Sun' Paula Omokhomion | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Paula Omokhomion is a Master of Public Policy student at the UC Riverside School of Public Policy, though she’s fairly certain that won’t be forever. She holds a B.S. in Public Health Nutrition from UNC Chapel Hill, where she also minored in Creative Writing (Fiction) and graduated with highest honors for her 120-page thesis novella, New Age Taffeta. Paula developed her skills and love for writing fiction in a very, very interesting Nigerian boarding school, where the lack of television meant she had to invent entertainment for everyone else. She loves reading manhwa, watching Indian TV dramas, listening to music, and writing short stories.When not doing any of those or in the classroom handling R code, she’s refining her LinkedIn or taking Instagram selfies.

She lives in California with her family, including her two fellow triplets, and is currently dreaming of a future PhD in public health—and maybe another novel. Visit her website or connect with her on Facebook and Instagram.







Welcome to The Writer's Life, Paula! Shape of the Sun offers family drama, the high stakes of inheritance and romance. Which of these was the most intense for you to write?

I believe it was the family drama. It can be intense writing about something that is not a first experience, and at the same time I had to make sure that the family and inheritance drama is believable and not cliche. I didn’t want the characters involved to be greedy for the sake of greedy and so on; I needed them to be fully fleshed out with motivations and backgrounds that people can relate to. So, I had to put in a lot of work writing and getting feedback to the point that it felt visceral when reading.

Which of the characters from Shape of the Sun do you most closely identify with and why?

I identify most with the female lead, Manmeet. She’s someone who is well-educated and putting in a lot of effort to do good things to others; she is strong but at the same time, doesn’t expect bad things to come her way. I also think she feels more than she lets on, even though she lets on a lot, and she (might) get disappointed and be upset. Manmeet is very human and serves as a strong anchor for other characters she is in scene with, and that’s someone I hope I am right now and will continue to be.

What do you think sets Shape of the Sun apart from other books of the same genre?

I think it’s distinct because it serves well as romance but the romance is a vehicle for deeper issues in the novel such as dynastic rot and elitism masquerading as class contempt. It’s really love as unraveling and allows us to see how the character behaves in spite of it, not because of it like other books in the genre. Furthermore, the villain is also not written off as a villain that just does bad things; in this book, the villain is not good, but the reader is in close contact with many scenes that reflect why he is the way he is, even those that depict questionable treatment from the lead character. And I did not write to glorify the lead, rather it felt like I am a stage for people to watch the characters and judge for themselves. The villain also has no feelings for the female lead, as I do not like triangles.

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

The lead had actually conspired to have his sister be married to someone who he deemed as weak so she can be safe but not a threat to his inheritance agenda. And whenever things go wrong in her marriage, he blocked out this memory because it contains guilt. It was deliberate to have him not recall this at all and be surprised, only to reveal later that he planned this because of a certain thing she did to him years ago….

Who is your favorite author?

Chimmanda Ngozi-Adichie. Her writing has soul and actually inspires the work I wrote for my undergraduate thesis.

Do you think writing a contemporary romance novel is more complex than writing books of other genres?

No, I don’t think its more complex, than say writing historical romance. I am working on the latter for something and it involve pinterest boards to cue things. Contemporary is easier in the setting aspect because these are backgrounds you know, but you also need to fill in their lives aside the plot, so they feel full and complete.

What’s next for you?

School and revising my debut novel, Aurora.



