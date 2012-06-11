📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Essence of Bliss' Emily Astillberry | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Emily Astillberry is an author and RSPCA Inspector from Norfolk, England. She has a degree in English Literature and Linguistics from York University and has been investigating animal cruelty and neglect and rescuing sick and injured animals for 20 years. In her day job, Emily deals with very difficult and often emotional situations and meets all sorts of people from all sorts of backgrounds. Her career provides some of the inspiration for themes and characters that can be found in her fictional work. At home, in a very old cottage in the country, Emily has a husband, 5 children, a dog, a cat, an axolotl, 2 giant African land snails and a varying number of rescue hens, so finding time to write can be a challenge. She is happiest outdoors, growing fruit and vegetables in the garden, walking the dog and family holidays usually involve walking up mountains in summer, skiing down them in winter and sleeping in a tent whenever possible. Emily loves spending time with her large, noisy, chaotic family, cooking meals for friends and playing board games. She always has at least one book on the go and has always dreamed of writing her own novel. She now dreams of writing more. Visit her website at https://emilyastillberry.com. You can also find her on Facebook and Instagram. The Essence of Bliss is her latest book.







The Essence of Bliss offers romance, magic and the paranormal. Which of these was the most fun for you to write?

The thing about writing magic is that you’re not constrained by conventional rules of existence, which means that your imagination has more freedom to explore and experiment. I loved creating the magic that binds and separates different characters in the book and playing around with the way in which they are able to experience and manipulate emotional energy. The initial concept took on a life of its own, evolving and growing as I wrote. I found the process freeing and immensely enjoyable. The magical element of The Essence of Bliss is subtle but it permeates every aspect of Isabel’s life, every interaction and every relationship. Her magic defines her even though she begins the story, unaware of the potential of her own power.

Which of the characters from The Essence of Bliss do you most closely identify with and why?

All of the characters in The Essence of Bliss are entirely fictional but I think that it would be impossible for any author not to draw on their own life, their own experiences and their own personality when creating their fictional world. Isabel is not based on me but we share certain elements of character and I definitely had my immediate family in mind when I wrote some of the Bliss family scenes and the relationship between Isabel and her family, especially her sister, and especially during their family Christmas.

What do you think sets The Essence of Bliss apart from other books of the same genre?

I hope that the understated nature of the magical element of The Essence of Bliss neatly blends reality with otherworldliness, creating a setting and characters that people can relate to, at the same time as allowing them to lose themselves in fantasy. To say that it is an emotional read is an understatement. The entire concept is based around emotional energy as a tangible phenomenon, only perceived by a select few who are otherwise unremarkably human. These people, real people, can experience other people’s emotions as well as manipulate emotional energy. My hope is that readers will be transported into the world that I have created and yet they will come away from the book, wondering. After all, it’s not exactly that much of a leap, and if it isn’t entirely unbelievable, what if it isn’t entirely fictional?

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

20 years ago, a young girl with a gift, a power over emotional energy, that she didn’t understand, accidentally stumbled across a terrified old lady at the end of her life. The young girl gave the lady peace in her final moments, instinctually understanding and sharing her deepest fears, easing her mind and releasing her soul.

Who is your favorite paranormal romance or speculative fiction author?

I love everything ever written by Diana Gabaldon. I’ve been in love with her Outlander series since I was 16 years old and am consistently swept away by the epic nature of her story, which spans centuries and continents, her vivid, incredible characters and her splash of almost believable magic.

Do you think writing a speculative fiction/paranormal romance novel is more complex than writing books of other genres?

No, I don’t. I suppose that every genre is complex in different ways and authors most often choose to write in a style or on a topic that they are passionate about. I am in awe of the amount of time and research that goes into so many works of fiction and love it when I feel more intelligent after reading a novel, nearly as much as when I am thoroughly transported into a fantasy future or alternate universe full of fairies and monsters.

What’s next for you?

I’m probably a little over halfway through The Essence of Insanity, the slightly darker but equally emotive sequel to The Essence of Bliss. After that, I’m not sure. I have ideas for a prequel, as well as multiple other novels in the series and completely unrelated projects that I would love to tackle if I get the opportunity to try.



