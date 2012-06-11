📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Quarterback for Christmas' Linda West | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview

Linda West is a best-selling Amazon author in fiction and non-fiction. She lives in the snowy wonderland of upstate New York with her husband and magical cat. Her latest book is the holiday romance, A Quarterback for Christmas. You can visit her website at http://www.morningmayan.com.





A Quarterback for Christmas offers you Christmas magic, a talking cat and second chances. Which of these was the most intense for you to write?

Intense – none! Joyful is more the word I used. The most joyful were the cats because they are funny. But which scenes made me smile to write were the dinners between Nash and Eden.

Which of the characters from A Quarterback for Christmas do you most closely identify with and why?

Eden for sure. We are both restaurant owners and create our own recipes with love. Plus, I have Wolfgang at home

What do you think sets A Quarterback for Christmas apart from other books of the same genre?

Buffalo as a setting is a joy for a perfect winter holiday small town love story. Plus, the ‘city of neighborly love’ has the most ardent beloved fan base in all of NFL football. It also happens to be my hometown

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

Well – Nash is super handsome…

Who is your favorite author?

JK Rowlings, Margret Miller

Do you think writing a Christmas romance is more complex than writing books of other genres?

Yes!! Christmas must always have hope and a little magic.

What’s next for you?

I have a cozy mystery series I need to attend to – as in my fans keeps wondering where the next one is. Which makes me happy AND busy.



