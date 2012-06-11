📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Quarterback for Christmas' Linda West | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview
Linda West is a best-selling Amazon author in fiction and non-fiction. She lives in the snowy wonderland of upstate New York with her husband and magical cat.
Her latest book is the holiday romance, A Quarterback for Christmas. You can visit her website at http://www.morningmayan.com.
A Quarterback for Christmas offers you Christmas magic, a talking cat and second chances. Which of these was the most intense for you to write?
Intense – none! Joyful is more the word I used. The most joyful were the cats because they are funny. But which scenes made me smile to write were the dinners between Nash and Eden.
Which of the characters from A Quarterback for Christmas do you most closely identify with and why?
Eden for sure. We are both restaurant owners and create our own recipes with love. Plus, I have Wolfgang at home
What do you think sets A Quarterback for Christmas apart from other books of the same genre?
Buffalo as a setting is a joy for a perfect winter holiday small town love story. Plus, the ‘city of neighborly love’ has the most ardent beloved fan base in all of NFL football. It also happens to be my hometown
Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?
Well – Nash is super handsome…
Who is your favorite author?
JK Rowlings, Margret Miller
Do you think writing a Christmas romance is more complex than writing books of other genres?
Yes!! Christmas must always have hope and a little magic.
What’s next for you?
I have a cozy mystery series I need to attend to – as in my fans keeps wondering where the next one is. Which makes me happy AND busy.
He’s Buffalo’s hometown hero. She’s the one who got away. When fate and a little Christmas magic bring them back together, love might just score the biggest comeback of all.
When Buffalo’s hometown quarterback Nash Jordan gets traded back just before Christmas, his career—and his heart—are both on thin ice. A lingering injury threatens his future, until help arrives in the most unexpected form: Eden Landers, the woman he never stopped loving.
Eden’s a talented chef with a hint of magic in her kitchen, and healing others is what she does best. But moving into Nash’s guest house to help him recover stirs up more than old memories. Between snowstorms, laughter, and late-night meals, love begins to simmer again.
Can they trust each other enough for a second chance? Or will fear and fame keep them apart once more?
Heartwarming, wholesome, and full of Christmas cheer, A Quarterback for Christmas is a cozy holiday romance about love, forgiveness, and finding your way home.
Read sample here.
A Quarterback for Christmas is available at Amazon.
Leave a Comment