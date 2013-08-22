Book Video Trailer: Fighter Pilot's Daughter by Mary Lawlor #memoir #booktrailer
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, Fighter Pilot's Daughter by Mary Lawlor!
Inside the Book
Title: Fighter Pilot's Daughter: Growing Up in the Sixties and the Cold War
Author: Mary Lawlor
Publisher: Rowman and Littlefield
Publication Date: August 22, 2013
Pages: 323
Genre: Memoir
Fighter Pilot’s Daughter: Growing Up in the Sixties and the Cold War tells the story of Mary Lawlor’s dramatic, roving life as a warrior’s child. A family biography and a young woman’s vision of the Cold War, Fighter Pilot’s Daughter narrates the more than many transfers the family made from Miami to California to Germany as the Cold War demanded. Each chapter describes the workings of this traveling household in a different place and time. The book’s climax takes us to Paris in May ’68, where Mary—until recently a dutiful military daughter—has joined the legendary student demonstrations against among other things, the Vietnam War. Meanwhile her father is flying missions out of Saigon for that very same war. Though they are on opposite sides of the political divide, a surprising reconciliation comes years later.
Read sample here.
Fighter Pilot’s Daughter is available at Amazon.
· ┈┈┈┈┈┈ · ꕥ · ┈┈┈┈┈┈ ·
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment