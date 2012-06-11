📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Christmas in Newfoundland 3' Mike Martin #AuthorInterview

Mike Martin was born in St. John’s, NL on the east coast of Canada and now lives and works in Ottawa, Ontario. He is a long-time freelance writer and his articles and essays have appeared in newspapers, magazines and online across Canada as well as in the United States and New Zealand. He is the award-winning author of the best-selling Sgt. Windflower Mystery series, set in beautiful Grand Bank. There are now 16 books in this light mystery series with the publication of Friends are Forever. A Tangled Web was shortlisted in 2017 for the best light mystery of the year, and Darkest Before the Dawn won the 2019 Bony Blithe Light Mystery Award. All That Glitters was shortlisted for the LOLA 2024 Must Read Book of the year award. Some Sgt. Windflower Mysteries are now available as audiobooks and the latest Darkest Before the Dawn was released as an audiobook in 2024. All audiobooks are available from Audible in Canada and around the world. Mike is Past Chair of the Board of Crime Writers of Canada, a national organization promoting Canadian crime and mystery writers and a member of the Newfoundland Writers’ Guild and Capital Crime Writers. His latest book is Christmas in Newfoundland 3: Sgt. Windflower Holiday Tales. Visit Mike’s website at www.sgtwindflowermysteries.com. Connect with him at X and Facebook.







Can you tell us a little about yourself? Are you a full time author?

I am almost a full-time writer. I still do a little communications consulting and ghost write an occasional speech, but my primary role is as a writer. Almost exclusively as a fiction writer, although I also write poetry on a regular basis

Can you tell us about your latest book, Christmas in Newfoundland 3?

Christmas in Newfoundland 3 is a way to show how much Sgt. Windflower loves Christmas. It’s a great way to share what he and his family and friends do at Christmastime in Grand Bank or Marystown or Ramea, Newfoundland. Some of the stories feature Windflower and Sheila’s adorable daughters and of course Eddie Tizzard and his family make several spotlight appearances. Other stories take you back to Christmas seasons of any years long past and there’s even a return of a fabulous Newfoundland tradition, the Mummers.

Can you tell us a little about the characters?

As noted above the stories are from the main character in the award-winning Sgt. Windflower Mystery series. He is a Mountie, an RCMP officer stationed in the small coastal community of Grand Bank, Newfoundland. There are special appearances by his wife Sheila, their adorable daughters and of course Eddie Tizzard, Windflower’s sidekick, and his family make several spotlight appearances.

Where is this book set and why did you choose that location?

It is set in the small communities of Grand Bank, Marystown and Ramea, Newfoundland, on the easternmost tip of Canada. This is the main setting for all of the Sgt. Windflower Mysteries

How can people benefit from reading Christmas in Newfoundland 3?

Here’s what one Goodreads reviewer said about the book:

Old Christmas traditions are honored, new traditions are made, and childhood memories and stories are shared. Holiday spirit and generosity are high, with celebrations, decorations, parades and other special events with joyful children and of course remembering those less fortunate.

You should feel good, happy and ready to celebrate Christmas.

Is Christmas in Newfoundland 3 your only book?

There are 16 books in the Sgt. Windflower Mystery series and 3 other Christmas themed books.

Thank you so much for this interview, Mike. What’s next for you?

Book 17 in the Sgt. Windflower Mystery series is being editing and will be out in the world in Spring 2026.

