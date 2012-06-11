📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Cinder Bella' Kathleen Shoop #AuthorInterview

Bestselling author Kathleen Shoop, PhD writes historical fiction, women’s fiction, and romance. Shoop’s novels have garnered awards in the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY), Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and more. You can find Kathleen in person at various venues. She’s on the board of the Kerr Memorial Museum, teaches at writing/reader conferences, co-coordinates Mindful Writers Retreats and writing conferences, and gives talks at various book clubs, libraries, and historical societies. Sign up for her newsletter at www.kshoop.com. Visit her website at www.kshoop.com or connect with her on X, Facebook, Instagram, BookBub, TikTok and Goodreads. Cinder Bella is available at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble & Kobo.







Can you tell us a little about yourself? Are you a full time author?

I’ve wanted to be a writer since I was kid, but I didn’t write my first novel until I had finished my PhD dissertation and my mind was freed up for a bit of fun! That was around 1998 and I’ve been writing novels ever since. Having kids, being diagnosed with MS, and my husband, Bill’s, travel for work schedule shifted my professional life from academia to writing from home. My first book, The Last Letter, launched in 2011 and 20+ books have followed. I do write full time but I also teach workshops, classes, have co-coordinated the PennWriters Conference and Mindful Writers Retreats, and more. I try to keep writing at the center of my work life but it’s important to layer in other aspects of the creative world for lots of reasons!

Can you tell us about Cinder Bella?

Cinder Bella is the third holiday book I wrote and it is such a fun one. Set in 1893 during the bank collapses, financial panic, and eight month Gilded Age Depression (okay, that set up isn’t “fun”…) this novel brings to life the goodness that emerges at the holidays even when people are at their lowest. It features found family, a sweet romance, and draws from some real life oddities that were common in America at the time. It evolved from a tiny story about a young woman who saves a man’s life and he repays her by letting her live in his barn. He owns an estate and Bella Darling is ecstatic to take him up on his offer. Once I’d written the little version showing how Bella rescued Mr. Westminster, the characters kept returning to my mind, demanding to have their story more fully told.

Can you tell us a little about the characters?

Here’s a little insight into the two main characters: