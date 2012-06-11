📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Arrangement' S.D. Lettie #AuthorInterview

Bestselling author Kathleen Shoop, PhD writes historical fiction, women’s fiction, and romance. Shoop’s novels have garnered awards in the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY), Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and more. You can find Kathleen in person at various venues. She’s on the board of the Kerr Memorial Museum, teaches at writing/reader conferences, co-coordinates Mindful Writers Retreats and writing conferences, and gives talks at various book clubs, libraries, and historical societies. Sign up for her newsletter at www.kshoop.com. Visit her website at www.kshoop.com or connect with her on X, Facebook, Instagram, BookBub, TikTok and Goodreads. Cinder Bella is available at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble & Kobo.







The Arrangement offers forced engagement, buried truths and politics. Which of these was the most challenging for you to write about?

Definitely the buried truths. I could go down a whole rabbit hole with that. Book One has a lot of twists, and I wanted each one to add real depth to the story. Imagine being in Emilia’s shoes - you grow up in the D.C. political circuit, you know how the game works, and you think nothing can shock you. And then BAM… twist. And just when the reader thinks they’ve settled in, I throw another one at them. It’s the part that was the most challenging to write, but also the most fun. Even if readers end up yelling at me for it.

Which of the characters from The Arrangement do you most closely identify with and why?

The obvious answer is Emilia, but honestly, the character I relate to the most is Thalia. She’s basically my inner voice on the page. She’s crass in the most authentic way, she doesn’t sugarcoat anything, and she says the things most people only think. She’s that ride-or-die best friend every woman deserves.

What do you think sets The Arrangement apart from other books of the same genre?

Honestly? The politics. I’m a huge espionage/CIA/FBI nerd, so setting the story in D.C. felt like playing in my dream sandbox. My husband grew up there, and when we visited, I was obsessed - not just with the history but with the sense that every aspect of the city is built on secrets.

What makes The Arrangement different is how grounded it is. The university may not exist by name, but elite private schools like it definitely do. And the characters feel real because they’re dealing with things we actually see in the news: political scandals, corruption, powerful families, organized crime. I didn’t invent a fantasy world; I built something that could absolutely happen. Readers can put themselves in Emilia’s shoes - or Thalia’s, or Nikolai’s - because the stakes feel real.

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

Veronica Langford - Emilia’s mother - has a moment in the book that I think will catch readers off guard. It shouldn’t be shocking given what we already know about her, but for Emilia, it’s a punch to the gut. It’s one of those scenes where a lot of things finally click into place for her… and not in a good way.

What season does your book take place?

It takes place at the end of summer going into fall. The story is set in modern day and follows Emilia through her senior year at Bancroft University.

What location does your book take place?

Primarily Washington D.C., with some scenes set in Virginia.

Do you think writing a romantic suspense is more complex than writing books of other genres?

Yes and no. Romantic suspense can be more complicated because my book is a slow burn, and a lot of romance readers want things to kick off fast - kissing, touching, all of it. But that’s not my style.

I like the long game. I think it feels more real. Most relationships don’t go from zero to a hundred overnight, and I wanted Emilia and Nikolai’s dynamic to grow naturally. If someone picks up my book hoping the FMC and MMC are jumping into bed by chapter one, they’re going to be disappointed.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually - book two definitely has room for more heat - but book one is about setting the stage. It covers about three months of Emilia’s senior year, so the pacing reflects that.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m working on Book 2 of the Bancroft University Chronicles duet, which should be out in April 2026. A lot of people have asked if the side characters will get their own books, and honestly, I love that idea, so it’s a real possibility. Emilia and Niko’s story might end, but the world doesn’t have to.

And on top of that, I’ve started outlining a brand-new series in a totally different romance genre. So yes, more books are coming!



