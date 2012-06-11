🔥 New Thriller Suspense Book! The Copper Scroll by Nicholas Teeguarden @nickteeguarden #bookspotlight #newrelease

The Copper Scroll follows historian Joshua “Masa” Bennett as he journeys into the heart of the Middle East in an attempt to unlock the secrets hidden within the legendary Copper Scroll. Just as he begins making progress, disturbing warnings and shadowy sightings reveal that other powerful forces are also closing in: Templars, ISIS operatives, and government intelligence groups, each hiding their own motives for uncovering what the scroll may reveal.

Drawn deeper into a world of danger, deception, and spiritual tension, Masa must navigate hostile territory, shifting alliances, and a truth far more explosive than he ever imagined. As past and present violently intersect, he realizes the stakes extend far beyond archaeology, the secrets of the Copper Scroll could alter geopolitical power and shake the foundations of faith itself.

A blend of international suspense, ancient mystery, and truths long buried beneath history, The Copper Scroll delivers a gripping thriller for fans of Joel Rosenberg, Dan Brown, and archaeological adventure stories rooted in real-world intrigue.

*****

Genre: Archaeological Thriller/Suspense/Action Adventure

Sub-genre: International Mystery & Crime

Pages: 230

Paperback ISBN: ‎ 978-1509264681

Kindle ISBN: 979-8999106025

Publisher: Independent

Formats: Paperback, Kindle, Audiobook & Kindle Unlimited

⤷Read sample here.

⤷The Copper Scroll is available at Amazon.

*****

╰┈➤Here’s What Readers Have To Say!

“The Copper Scroll: Masa Chronicles, authored by Nicholas Teeguarden, is extraordinary piece of literature that has made a significant impact on me. The last time I felt this level of excitement about a book was while reading the Bible for the first time, a bold comparison, but one that underscores the author’s exceptional God given talent!” – Louise Jane, CEO The Christlit Book Award

“The Copper Scroll is more of a quest for truth than a treasure hunt. I recommend this book to lovers of historical books with a bit of danger, and it put me in the mood to find out about Qumran myself.” – Mary Clarke for Readers Favorite

I’d recommend The Copper Scroll to anyone who enjoys historical mysteries wrapped in modern storytelling. If you like a blend of Indiana Jones energy with a more thoughtful, personal core, this book will hit the right notes. It would appeal to readers curious about archaeology, faith, or just a good chase story where the stakes feel both grand and intimate. It left me thoughtful, a little breathless, and eager to see where Masa’s journey goes next. -Literary Titan

*****

╰┈➤Read if you love…

Ancient Secrets

Modern Thrills

Intriguing Historical Details

Secrets That Connect the Past With the Present

High-Stakes Quest

Keeps You Guessing



