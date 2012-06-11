🔥 New Thriller Suspense Book! The Copper Scroll by Nicholas Teeguarden @nickteeguarden #bookspotlight #newrelease
The Copper Scroll follows historian Joshua “Masa” Bennett as he journeys into the heart of the Middle East in an attempt to unlock the secrets hidden within the legendary Copper Scroll. Just as he begins making progress, disturbing warnings and shadowy sightings reveal that other powerful forces are also closing in: Templars, ISIS operatives, and government intelligence groups, each hiding their own motives for uncovering what the scroll may reveal.
Drawn deeper into a world of danger, deception, and spiritual tension, Masa must navigate hostile territory, shifting alliances, and a truth far more explosive than he ever imagined. As past and present violently intersect, he realizes the stakes extend far beyond archaeology, the secrets of the Copper Scroll could alter geopolitical power and shake the foundations of faith itself.
A blend of international suspense, ancient mystery, and truths long buried beneath history, The Copper Scroll delivers a gripping thriller for fans of Joel Rosenberg, Dan Brown, and archaeological adventure stories rooted in real-world intrigue.
*****
- Genre: Archaeological Thriller/Suspense/Action Adventure
- Sub-genre: International Mystery & Crime
- Pages: 230
- Paperback ISBN: 978-1509264681
- Kindle ISBN: 979-8999106025
- Publisher: Independent
- Formats: Paperback, Kindle, Audiobook & Kindle Unlimited
*****
╰┈➤Here’s What Readers Have To Say!
“The Copper Scroll: Masa Chronicles, authored by Nicholas Teeguarden, is extraordinary piece of literature that has made a significant impact on me. The last time I felt this level of excitement about a book was while reading the Bible for the first time, a bold comparison, but one that underscores the author’s exceptional God given talent!” – Louise Jane, CEO The Christlit Book Award
“The Copper Scroll is more of a quest for truth than a treasure hunt. I recommend this book to lovers of historical books with a bit of danger, and it put me in the mood to find out about Qumran myself.” – Mary Clarke for Readers Favorite
I’d recommend The Copper Scroll to anyone who enjoys historical mysteries wrapped in modern storytelling. If you like a blend of Indiana Jones energy with a more thoughtful, personal core, this book will hit the right notes. It would appeal to readers curious about archaeology, faith, or just a good chase story where the stakes feel both grand and intimate. It left me thoughtful, a little breathless, and eager to see where Masa’s journey goes next. -Literary Titan
*****
╰┈➤Read if you love…
Ancient Secrets
Modern Thrills
Intriguing Historical Details
Secrets That Connect the Past With the Present
High-Stakes Quest
Keeps You Guessing
Joshua “Masa” Bennett hummed the Villines Trio’s familiar refrain, “I’m going all the way, I made up my mind…” as he drove toward the University of Arkansas. The song, a staple from his Lincoln church, bookended his commute, its quiet grace a lifeline since his Army days tromping biblical lands. No atheists in foxholes, they say, and Masa carried that faith into civilian life, fueling his master’s in archaeology. Today felt routine, just another class, but a spark flickered beneath it, a path to mysteries buried for centuries, secrets that could shake faith’s foundations. The lecture hall buzzed with late-afternoon chaos. High ceilings arched overhead, intricate moldings catching golden light through tall, narrow windows. Dust motes danced in the beams, stirred by restless students shifting in tiered rows of scarred desks with etched initials, coffee rings, and doodles of bored minds. Chalk dust bit the air, mingling with the musty scent of old books and the hum of flickering fluorescents. At the front, Professor Thaddeus Luke commanded the room, his wiry frame dwarfed by a blackboard scrawled with frantic chalk lines and gray hair flaring like a storm cloud as his voice boomed with passion.
Joshua sat near the back, his lean frame hunched over a desk that creaked under his weight. His leather backpack, a frayed relic from his grandfather’s desert-wandering days, slumped against his leg like a loyal dog. Dark hair fell into his eyes as he scribbled furiously in a notebook already thick with ink: sketches of jagged cave mouths, snatches of Hebrew script, arrows darting between wild theories. Around him, classmates slumped in their seats, some doodling aimlessly, others sneaking glances at their phones beneath the desks. A girl two rows ahead twisted a strand of blonde hair around her finger, whispering to her neighbor with a smirk. Joshua barely noticed. His world was the blackboard, the professor’s words, the tantalizing riddle unfolding before him.
Professor Luke’s chalk scratched against the board as he recited from the Copper Scroll, his tone reverent yet edged with excitement. “Item four: ‘In the cave of the pillar that is in the valley of Achor, which is near the house of the washer, dig three cubits: there are twenty-two talents of silver.’” He paused, turning to face the room, his eyes glinting behind wire-rimmed glasses. “Discovered in cave three at Qumran in 1952, this scroll stands apart from the Dead Sea manuscripts. Sixty-four locations, each a cryptic promise of treasure, not scripture, not prophecy, but a map. A cipher waiting to be cracked.”
– Excerpted from The Copper Scroll, 2025. Reprinted with permission.
Nicholas Teeguarden is the award-winning author of Masa Chronicles: The Copper Scroll, a biblical-archaeological thriller blending international suspense, ancient mystery, and faith-driven storytelling. His debut novel is a ChristLit Book of the Year Finalist, a Titan Gold Medal Winner, and has earned praise from readers for its gripping pace and moral depth. Nicholas hosts Teeguarden’s Writing Room, a weekly series chronicling his creative process and the ongoing development of the Masa Chronicles. He resides in Oklahoma and is currently working on the next book.
