📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Evan's Gift' Karen Charles #AuthorInterview @karenra2422968

Karen Charles grew up in West Africa and traveled to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Her rich background and lifetime experiences are reflected in the depth of her writing. In her stories, she transforms real-life narratives into gripping fiction thrillers. Her novels intricately weave the threads of truth into a tapestry of suspense, intrigue, and riveting storytelling. She is the author of two children’s books, “Freeman Earns a Bike” and “Evan’s Gifts,” and three thrillers based on true stories. “Fateful Connections” takes place in the aftermath of 9/11, and “Blazing Upheaval” takes place during the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles and the Northridge earthquake. “A Glimpse Too Far” offers all the mystery and heart-pounding suspense of a psychological thriller and is based on a true story. Karen Charles has two businesses—a global company that trains international teachers to teach American English and an Airbnb on a beautiful bay in Washington State, where she currently resides with her husband. Visit her website at www.weaveofsuspense.com. Connect with her on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.





A New Dawn is a Evan's Gift is about a little boy who trades his dream of a new bike for compassion and discovers the greatest gift of all - helping others. Can you tell us more about this little boy?

Evan is an ordinary child with a very big heart. Like many kids, he wants something special, a new bike, and he’s been holding onto that dream with excitement. But what makes Evan remarkable is his ability to notice others. When he becomes aware of someone else’s need, he pauses, reflects, and makes a choice that comes from empathy rather than impulse. Evan represents the part of every child that is capable of kindness when given the space and encouragement to listen to their heart.

Who are the other characters in the book?

The other characters, roommates, classmates, and friends, are gentle but important guides in Evan’s journey. There are parents and dorm parents who model compassion and create a safe environment for reflection, and there is a child in need who quietly becomes the catalyst for Evan’s decision. Each character plays a role in helping children see how kindness often unfolds, not in dramatic ways, but through everyday moments and thoughtful choices.

What do you think sets Evan’s Gift apart from other books of the same genre?

What sets Evan’s Gift apart is its simplicity and emotional honesty. The story doesn’t preach or tell children what they should do. Instead, it invites them into Evan’s inner world and lets them experience the decision alongside him. The message of kindness emerges naturally through the story, making it relatable and authentic. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about noticing, caring, and choosing compassion in a real, human way.

Do you think writing children’s books is more complex than writing books of other genres?

Yes, in many ways it is. Children are incredibly perceptive, and they can sense when something isn’t genuine. Writing for them requires clarity, emotional truth, and restraint. You have to say more with fewer words and trust the reader to feel the meaning without overexplaining it. That balance, being simple without being simplistic, is both the challenge and the joy of writing for children.

Would you suggest having classrooms carry your book? How will it benefit the children?

Absolutely. Evan’s Gift fits beautifully into classroom settings because it naturally opens the door to meaningful conversations about empathy, kindness, and social-emotional learning. It encourages children to think about how their choices affect others and helps them develop emotional awareness. Teachers can use it as a read-aloud, a discussion starter, or part of SEL lessons focused on compassion, community, and character development.

What’s next for you?

I’m continuing to write stories that explore human connection, across both children’s and adult fiction. I’m especially interested in stories that help readers, young and old, pause, reflect, and see the world through a more compassionate lens. Evan’s Gift has opened a new and meaningful chapter for me, and I’m excited to see where it leads next.



