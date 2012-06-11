📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Siren of Paris' David LeRoy #AuthorInterview

David LeRoy is an author and avid explorer of the intersection of philosophy, psychology, and art. His debut novel, The Siren of Paris, is a poignant work that emerged from personal family research he undertook in 2010 to locate missing persons of WWII. LeRoy’s fluency in French and two-year sojourn in France afforded him unique insights into the French culture he deftly weaves into his literary work. With a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religion, an MBA from California State University Sacramento, and an MSc. Applied Data Science from Paris, France, LeRoy is a polymath with diverse interests and an insatiable curiosity for knowledge. He currently resides in California, where he continues to write and pursue his creative passions. Connect with him on social media at: ╰┈➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesirenofparis ╰┈➤ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/14760740-the-siren-of-paris?ac=1&from_search=true&qid=v6UbhLIMmb&rank=1







Can you tell us a little about yourself? Are you a full time author?

Today, I am just an average Middle Age American Male. I once worked in Telecommunications in various management roles. My formal education is in Philosophy and Religion from a small private Christian college named Point Loma Nazarene College. I also hold an MBA from California State University of Sacramento and a MSc. in Data Analytics from France. My interest in writing stories came later in my life. Instead of a degree program, I attended workshops to advance my story crafting abilities. I adore the study of depth psychology of Carl Jung.

Can you tell us about The Siren of Paris?

The story follows a soul’s transition after death and the war is treated as a life review. This point of view makes the story unique and adds the magical realism elements to the plot. Most of the World War Two Genre is a hero’s journey and treats the war as a testing ground where heroes are made against the evil Germans. Romanticized stories have dominated the fiction of the war in the past twenty years. The Siren of Paris is a story of betrayal within a world of utter moral chaos. This is the second edition, with small minor edits to scenes to sharpen the moralistic tone. The question which the work addresses is the following: Can a soul find rest after such a war?

Can you tell us a little about the characters?

Marc Tolbert is the lead protagonist. He was born at the end of World War One. His family was wealthy and he chooses to study in Europe after a nasty break from a girlfriend in 1938. He is common as there were 1000’s of Americans traveling back and forth between Europe at the outbreak of the war. Once the war began, most found themselves trapped by the circumstances with many never surviving. The characters of the Siren are historical people, some famous at the time, operating within the normal context of the war. This also includes all the animals which appear in the story, most of all the white Angora rabbit on the RMS Lancastria.

Where is this book set and why did you choose that location?

I was involved in missing person’s research of the war for my family. Most of the facts of the war presented in The Siren of Paris I had no idea of when I started my search. Our stories of the war are mythic and often focused upon military campaigns. The facts that I undiscovered when searching revealed a war that was a moral apocalypse of unimaginable scale. As an example, as before the fall of Paris, the city was inundated by fleeing refugees of Belgium and Netherlands. This included live stock in the form of sheep, cows, pigs and goats. Paris was bombed with leaflets promising to close all banks sending the public into a panic. Everyone became a target including a traveling circus on the road leaving Paris.

How can people benefit from reading The Siren of Paris?

There are several benefits to reading The Siren of Paris. First, it is the only novel that I am aware of that treats certain acts of the war, such as the sinking of RMS Lancastria realistically. Romanticized stories of the war are entertaining however are not accurate representations of the true chaos, moral failures of people, and events of the war. The story appears to have a healing effect of closure for those with family members who have experienced tragedies.

Is The Siren of Paris your only book?

Today it is the only work in public, but I am currently in editing phase of a second novel title The Flower of Chamula. The new story addresses the topic of generational trauma, war, and massacres of the innocents. It is set during the Mexican uprising of the Zapatista during the 1990s.

Thank you so much for this interview, David. What’s next for you?

I have started research into a new historical horror fiction work of the 1970’s. A few of the books that provide the research materials are rare and several hundred dollars. The zeitgeist of the period is one of political and social uncertainty. The protagonist is a young FBI officer who finds himself among a group of Western Ranchers seeking to protect their cattle at night from a terrifying force. The accounts are fascinating as well as government documentation. Every cow multination was given full autopsy. Everyone wants to know, but also has a direct interest in covering up the truth.



