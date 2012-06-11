📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Your Ghost: A Memoir of Love, Loss and the Echoes That Remains' Marie McGaha #AuthorInterview

Marie McGaha is an award-winning writer whose work includes clean historical romances, Christian devotionals, and heartfelt children’s books. A storyteller at her core, she weaves faith, resilience, and gentle humor through every page she writes. She makes her home in southeast Oklahoma, in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, where life is anything but quiet. Her days are shared with four spoiled dogs, a crippled rooster with more attitude than feathers, a noisy guinea who believes it runs the place, a couple of flighty hens, and a watchful roo who keeps an eye on everything that moves. This lively little farm—equal parts sanctuary and circus—provides endless inspiration, companionship, and the kind of grounding only God’s creation can offer. Whether she’s crafting a tender love story, guiding readers through Scripture, or bringing the Bible to life for children through animal characters, Marie writes with a voice shaped by faith, loss, healing, and the stubborn hope that refuses to let go. Her work reflects the heart of a woman who has walked through fire and come out carrying stories worth telling. You can also join her for daily devotionals on YouTube at @HeReignsChurch, where she shares encouragement, Scripture, and the steady reminder that hope is still alive. You can contact her by email: church.hereigns@gmail.com. Marie’s latest book is Your Ghost: A Memoir of Love, Loss and the Echoes That Remain. Visit her blog at authormariemcgaha.blogspot.com. Connect with her on social media at: ╰┈➤ Facebook: www.facebook.com/AuthorMarieMcGaha ╰┈➤ LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/in/mariemcgaha







Your title carries immense emotional weight; what is the origin story behind those specific words?

After my husband died, I lost myself. Everything was gone, my home, every dream, every plan, everything. My husband died and I was completely alone for the first time since I was 28. I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat, and I felt like he was gone and I was the ghost haunting my son’s house. So the title “Your Ghost” is how I felt and seemed like the perfect title.

How long did it take you to write it?

I didn’t intend to write a book, I was just making notes, writing my feelings, which was difficult in itself because they were so varied and bounced from one extreme to the other so quickly, I could barely keep up. So, over the past 4+ years, I accumulated 600 pages of raw emotion written like a crazy person just trying to grasp a thread of sanity.

Which specific scene or chapter gave you the most difficulty to write, and why?

All of. As I began editing those 600 pages, I was living all the emotions over and over again. Some days I could only manage a page or two, while other days I couldn’t even look at it.

At what point in your grief journey did you realize that writing a book was necessary for your healing or survival?

I don’t think I’ve realized that even now! I’m a writer, it’s what I do, but I had no intention of writing a book about this part of my life. It’s too intense, too raw, too emotional, too real, and it still claws at my chest like some monster trying to rip me open again.

How did you balance the heavy elements of sorrow with moments of levity, hope, or light to keep the reader engaged?

I can’t even answer this question. It’s heavy but I’m not sure there’s any levity. I didn’t write it for any particular reason except that the pain was, and still is, so painful I sometimes think I’ll never know happiness again. But I think widows who have experienced such deep loss will relate, and maybe they’ll see they aren’t alone in their grief.

Grief rarely happens in isolation. How did surviving family members or friends react to your portrayal of a shared loss?

I try not to show my grief around my kids. I know they have their own pain and I don’t want them to have to carry mine too. I asked my son if he wanted to read the manuscript and he declined, so I’ve left it at that.

Many people find that grief doesn't disappear; it changes form. How do you maintain a connection to your loved one today?

I am surrounded my photos on the walls, on my phone, and his memory is always with me. I look at the pictures of us together and I see the love and happiness there, but when I look in the mirror, I see a different woman. The lines on my face are deeper, my eyes are duller, and I laugh less often. Grief didn’t just change me, it turned me inside out and ripped me open. I am not the same, and I’m trying to figure out who I am now without him.