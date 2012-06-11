🔥 Virtual Book Tour: New Contemporary Women's Fiction Novel! The Good Mother Test by Michael R. French #bookspotlight #newrelease

When Emily, a bright but impulsive UCLA student, gives birth to her daughter Violet, she vows to be the kind of mother she never had: endlessly loving and fiercely protective. But single motherhood is a test with no right answers.

As Violet grows into a gifted and unpredictable child, Emily’s instinct-driven parenting collides with a world obsessed with achievement, social expectations, and expert advice. When Violet’s father, Doug, reenters her life — now in a relationship with Amanda Hoenig, a respected family therapist unable to have children of her own — an uneasy triangle begins to form. What starts as an amicable co-parenting arrangement turns into a psychological tug-of-war over Violet’s future. Emily’s intuition and Amanda’s professional authority clash in living rooms, classrooms, and finally courtrooms, as everyone insists they are fighting for the same thing: what is best for the child. Violet has her own opinions about this.

Told in two voices — first Emily’s, then Violet’s as she comes of age — The Good Mother Test is a gripping work of contemporary fiction exploring modern motherhood, ambition, and identity. Fans of Little Fires Everywhere and The School for Good Mothers will be drawn to its emotional depth and moral complexity.

Read sample here.

The Good Mother Test is available at Amazon.

╰┈➤Book Details

Genre: Contemporary Women’s Fiction

Sub-genre: Literary Fiction/Psychological Fiction

Language:English

Pages: 315

Paperback ISBN: 978-1948749909







╰┈➤Here’s What Readers Have To Say!

“…A highly readable, relatable novel about ordinary people interacting, clashing, and blending their lives in however a messy or successful manner they can, and will attract readers interested in the psychological dovetailing of family and relationship-building which all boils down to luck and trust. These elements move full circle to guide characters and readers in an unexpected journey towards new beginnings and hope, making for a hard-hitting, satisfying read.” — Midwest Book Review

╰┈➤Read if you love…

⃝Emotionally Gripping

Thought Provoking

⃝Heartfelt

Page Turner

⃝Psychologically Complex

Book Club Worthy



